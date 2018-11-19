



In a season packed with them already, Pembroke produced their biggest one yet as they came from 3-0 to beat YMCA 5-3 at Serpentine Avenue, scoring four times in the last 14 minutes.





For the Y, it was another tough end as they let points slip through their fingers despite a strong lead. Pembroke did boss the first phases but suddenly found themselves one behind when Herbie Fowler-Hudson and Cillian Hynes combined to win a corner which Grant Glutz converted.



It gave them huge confidence and Ben Campbell added a second when he capitalised on a mistake in midfield, burst through and struck home. Glutz added another corner to have YM in dreamland at 3-0 with 29 minutes gone.



Keith O’Hare got his seventh goal of the season to give Pembroke a lifeline four minutes into the second half from a corner but they were still well out of range going into the final quarter.



O’Hare fired in another, though, soon after that restart and two minutes later, Tim Hill had the game level. From there, Pembroke were the only winner and they went in front with seven minutes to go via Patrick Shanahan and Jack Ryan made extra sure with a minute to go.



It was the fourth time this season Pembroke had come from a losing position to secure full points and they now go into the winter break in a share of first place with Banbridge and Glenanne.



Men’s EY Hockey League

Pembroke 5 (K O’Hare 2, T Hill, P Shanahan, J Ryan) YMCA 3 (G Glutz 2, B Campbell)



The Hook