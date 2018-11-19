

Beeston's Lucas Ward after scoring against Holcombe. Credit: David Kissman



East Grinstead stretched their unbeaten run to five matches as they inflicted Hampstead & Westminster’s first loss of the season, beating them 5-3 in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday.





The victory leaves East Grinstead fifth in the table and within just a point of third spot.



Liam Ansell gave the home side the lead in the second minute with a goal from a penalty corner but the lead was short-lived as Rupert Shipperley equalised for Hampstead a minute later.



Simon Faulkner regained the lead for East Grinstead in the fifth minute from a penalty stroke before Dominic Bowden doubled their advantage in the 16th minute.



Sam French hit back for the away side after 41 minutes and Toby Roche added their third three minutes later.



Toby Wilson sealed the victory for the home side in the 66th minute with a goal from open play.



Beeston’s play-off hopes were boosted with a 1-0 victory at home to Holcombe, who they leapfrogged into third spot.



Lucas Ward scored the winner for the home side with a goal from open play in the 27th.



Surbiton extended their lead at the top of the table with a 5-3 victory at bottom of the table Sevenoaks.



A brace from Alan Forsyth and goals from Sam Spencer, Arjan Drayton Chana and Jonathan Gall were enough to secure all three points. Tim Warrington and Chris Barker scored two consolation goals for the home side.



Elsewhere, Reading secured three points with a 4-2 victory at home against the University of Exeter.



Charlie Ellison, Lee Morton (2) and Ciaran O’Connell scored the goals for the home side while George Carson and James Ferguson were on the scoresheet for the University of Exeter.



Brooklands Manchester University secured a 5-2 victory at Wimbledon.



David Flanagan (2), Thomas Lush, Thomas Russell and Richard Slater were the scorers for the away side, while Ben Roe and Chris Gregg scored the goals for the home side.



Men’s Conference West



Olton & West Warwicks went top of the table in the Men’s Conference West, as they beat previous leaders the University of Birmingham 3-2.



Birmingham had taken the lead through Jolyon Morgan, before Olton pulled level through Tom Mallett. Adam Harriman added another for the University of Birmingham, before Olton went on to win with Peter Jackson and Mallett scoring second half goals.



The University of Bristol sailed to a resounding 4-0 victory over the troubled Isca in the only other game that ended with a victor in the North Conference.



Third placed Havant drew 2-2 with Oxford Hawks, Fareham and Cardiff & Met finished 3-3 with Team Bath Buccaneers and Chichester playing out a 2-2 stalemate.



Men’s Conference East



Old Georgians were at their devastating best as they put six past Canterbury in their 6-3 win in the Men’s Conference East.



Ashley Jackson was the pick of the scorers, netting twice in the victory that retains their unbeaten start to the season and leaders position.



Southgate topped the leaders’ scoreline however in their 8-1 rout of City of Peterborough which moves Southgate up to third, albeit eight points adrift of Old Georgians.



Richmond produced the shock of the day to record their first win over fifth placed Brighton & Hove thanks to goals from Karan Sofat, Nathan Palmer and a double from Jordan Hussell.



Second in the table Oxted beat Old Loughtonians 4-1 whilst Cambridge City beat Teddington, who accumulated four yellow cards, 3-1.



Men’s Conference North



Bowdon maintained top spot in the Men’s Conference North thanks to a 5-1 thrashing of second-bottom Belper.



Thomas Ainsworth, David Egerton, Richie Dawson-Smith, Oliver Stoddart and Ben White were all on target for the hosts.



Fellow North East side the University of Durham kept pace with Bowdon after beating Doncaster 3-1.



Leeds versus Preston produced the highest scoring game in the division with the Yorkshire side prevailing over their cross-pennine rivals 6-1.



Elsewhere, Loughborough Students toppled bottom-side Alderley Edge 5-1.



RESULTS:



Men’s Hockey League



Premier Division: Beeston 1, Holcombe 0; East Grinstead 5, Hampstead & Westminster 3; Reading 4, University of Exeter 2; Sevenoaks 2, Surbiton 5; Wimbledon 2, Brooklands Manchester University 5.



Conference West: Fareham 3, Cardiff & Met 3; Oxford Hawks 2, Havant 2; Team Bath Buccaneers 2, Chichester 2; University of Birmingham 2, Olton & West Warwickshire 3; University of Bristol 4, Isca 0.



Conference East: Cambridge City 3, Teddington 1; Canterbury 3, Old Georgians 6; City of Peterborough 1, Southgate 8; Old Loughtonians 1, Oxted 4; Richmond 4, Brighton & Hove 1.



Conference North: Alderley Edge 1, Loughborough Students 5; Bowdon 5, Belper 1; Leeds 6, Preston 1; University of Durham 3, Doncaster 1.



England Hockey Board Media release