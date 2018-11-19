Carlos Paredes





Winner men: Guatemala



Gutemala’s male team closed the day with a victory and for the second time in a row took home the Gold Medal. During the tournament, Guatemala showed amazing hockey skills and great collective skills, the perfect mix to stay undefeated.





The fans present at the Gatorade Arena Complex in San José Pínula, vibrated during the final game when the local team took over Costa Rica by 2-0 . Manuel González and Oscar Leiva, scored for Guatemala. Leiva finished as top scorer with 9 goals, and was selected as the best player if the tournament.



Costa Rica finished second and took home the Silver Medal Meanwhile, El Salvador took the Bronze Medal after a great game against Panama were they only won by shootouts (4-3) . Ángel Molina was selected as the best goalkeeper.







In the Women’s competition, Costa Rica is the new champion . María Solano, scored the only goal and gave her team the Gold Medal of the Central American hockey 5 championship.



Guatemama finished second, while El Salvador kept the third place after defeating Panama 2-0. The goal scorers of the tournament were Ivania Rodríguez from El Salvador and Arely López from Guatemala with 7 goals each, Rodiguez was also designated as the best player of the tournament. The best goalkeeper was for Hellen Solis from Costa Rica.



The 2018 Central American Hockey Championship 5s were a success, with the participation of El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama and the host Guatemala. There were four consecutive days with a total of 15 games were played during the qualifying, semifinal and final round, both in the men's and women's categories.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release