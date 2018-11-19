



Matt Dawson



It’s crazy what goes through your mind sometimes.





In the hours after I got hit, my biggest concern was whether it would stop me flying to our next tournament.



When that possibility passed by, I wondered how I could get myself to the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games. It’s a very long drive from Perth!



A few weeks later, once it became clear that I’d recover, I asked my girlfriend Maddy what she’d have done if things had turned out worse.



‘What do you mean?’ she said.



I asked her again. ‘Would you have stayed with me if I’d lost my eye?’



She said she would have stayed with me no matter what.



In fact, a number of people showed me incredible support in the weeks and months after that terrible day in February.



Maddy was great. The team’s coaching staff was, too. My mum Trish flew over from the east coast to be by my side by the time I went in for surgery. Mum played cricket for Australia and knows the perils of sport. But her concern, of course, was as a mother above all. Seeing her son in that situation must be have been tough.



Then there was Knowlesy – our former captain Mark Knowles – a great leader, a former mentor of mine, who kept telling me to look after myself and that the team needed me back. His words were really important to me.



Thankfully, things worked out OK. I was given the all-clear to fly to the Commonwealth Games, though I did have to wear some pretty funky glasses during the matches. On Friday, my Kookaburras teammates and I head off to India for the World Cup, which if you ask any international hockey player is as prestigious, or even more so, than the Olympics.



It’s my first World Cup, a major milestone personally and an important event for a number of young players who could form the nucleus of our side for years to come.



But it could have been so different. Instead of continuing the career I’ve put everything into since I was about 12 years old, I could have been out on my own and wondering what to do next with my life.



Pretty much literally, in the blink of an eye, my hockey career could have been over.



The gory details



It was just a normal practice day. I’ve been in the same situation many times before.



We were at training in Perth, where our team’s headquarters is based. It was a Wednesday, shortly before we were due to fly out to the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on the Saturday.



I was chasing a player from behind, he went to have a shot and had an air swing. His stick came flying around his body, over his opposite shoulder, and clattered straight into my eye.



I’ve never felt a sense of pain anything like that in my life. It was paralysing. Looking back it’s a bit embarrassing, but I couldn’t get up. I tried but had to go back onto all fours again. The pain was excruciating, but I’m sure a lot of my reaction was a result of shock.



Usually, when someone gets badly injured, teammates gather around to console them or help out. In this case, there was quite a bit of blood and – I don’t blame them for this at all – the boys gave me plenty of space. I don’t think anyone quite knew what to do.



Eventually, I was stretchered off and taken to hospital.



As the shock subsided, those funny thoughts started entering my mind. Early on, as most sportsmen might react, I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just a fractured eye socket. I’ll be right. I can deal with that’. And I just wanted to know I could fly by Saturday.



The doctor was pretty straight-up. ‘Ah, no, you’re not going to be able to fly’, he said. And that was that. And then my mind threw forward to the Comm Games, which were a couple of months down the track.



Things were put into perspective once the plastic surgeon inspected the damage and gave me the rundown. It was pretty extreme.



He told me I was very lucky that my eyeball hadn’t burst. But there were still big problems to address, mostly that there was heavy bleeding behind my eye and pressure was building. They were also concerned about permanent nerve damage.



The surgeon outlined his plan to operate. He wanted to take a bone graft from my skull and put it under my eye to fill in the hole that had broken away.



I thought plastic surgeons used synthetic materials for that sort of thing. But he explained that using bone was better because it’s stronger and there’s less chance your body will reject it. I was on board with that. Who was I to argue?



By the end of the surgery at St John of God Hospital at Subiaco, I had 30-odd staples across the back of my head, from about the middle over to my right ear, where they took the graft from. And, under the eye, there were 30 internal stitches. Needless to say, I felt pretty sore and sorry.



Why am I telling you this gruesome story? It’s not because I want to appear tough or macho or anything like that. In fact, quite the opposite.



This experience, to me, was a huge wake-up call. It was a brutal realisation of how fragile we all are and how all your plans can be turned upside down in an instant, no matter how much work you’ve put in. Above all, it reinforced for me the value of what I’d learnt in the aftermath of the Rio Olympics in 2016.



Satisfaction from within



People always talk about how they dreamed of playing for Australia when they were a kid. I wasn’t really like that until I was about 12. And I only got into hockey by chance.



I grew up around Killarney Vale on the Central Coast of NSW as the youngest of three children. My eldest sister, Jessica, played quite a lot of netball but decided she’d had enough and wanted to try another sport.



It just so happened there was a hockey field about five kilometres from the netball courts. My parents saw an ad in the paper calling for youngsters to join the local competition and took my sister down to have a look. As little brothers tend to do, I tagged along and watched my sister play hockey over the next couple of years.



Finally tired of watching and not doing, I picked up a hockey stick and basically never looked back. From about the under-15s, I was consistently picked in NSW youth teams and got swept up in the development system.



By 2014, soon after my 21st birthday, I made my debut for the Kookaburras and have since played over 100 matches for my country. We’ve had quite a lot of success in that time. At the moment, we’re the number one ranked team in the world.



Reaching the pinnacle in any sport is, of course, very hard work. But I think it’s especially hard in hockey. It’s really cool, what we do. We get to travel around the world with our mates and play the game that we love. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and cherish every game.



But the reality is, we train six days a week and dedicate ourselves without a whole lot of reward from outside. Ninety-nine per cent of people see you travelling and getting good results and think it’s all rosy. But when you see the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos putting in that much time and effort for tiny wages compared to Australia’s major sports, you can be pretty sure we’re doing it for the love of the game and not much else.



What that means is, satisfaction has to be found from within. It has to be felt by the players because very few people outside the team environment can really relate to the world in which we work day-to-day. I think once the playing group can feel that satisfaction, they’re on track towards getting good results.



The advantage of failure



We were in that space as we headed towards the Rio Olympics. The Oceania Cup, World League Final, the Champions Trophy – we’d cleaned up throughout the entire lead-in to the Games and big things were expected of us. Our squad featured some great names, including one of the greatest-ever hockey players, Jamie Dwyer.



I was very bright-eyed at that time and, no doubt, naive. When you see players in their late 30s still competing at the highest standard and you’re only 22 or 23 about to compete for a powerhouse team at the Olympics, it’s hard to feel anything other than hockey being your destiny.



There’s no skirting around it, our Rio campaign was a failure. We finished sixth, equalling the Kookaburras’ worst-ever result at the Games. It was a sad time for us all and it signalled the end of an era for that squad.



There was a fair bit of a clean-out after the Games. A completely new coaching staff came in and nearly half the Rio team was replaced. It was disappointing it happened that way.



From every difficult situation, it’s important to learn lessons. What I learnt from that Olympic experience was – just as when I suffered my eye injury – it can all end when you least expect it. I had felt invincible before the Games, yet completely vulnerable after them.



Thankfully, I kept my place in the team. But what if I’d been part of the clean-out? All my plans would have gone out the window. And then what?



That’s when I decided to enrol in university and start preparing for life after hockey, whether that’s in one week or 10 years. I’m studying primary school teaching and really enjoying it on several levels.



The irony of studying at university is that it’s made me a better hockey player. It forces my mind to go elsewhere, to concentrate on something else. It’s healthy to not always have my mind filled by hockey. Studying at university refreshes me and challenges my mind in a different way.



We are lucky that our coaching staff understands and promotes that approach. They know we don’t get paid enough. They know we need to be prepared for when hockey ends.



We have one day off every week, but the coaches try to be flexible at other times so we can work and study. Our regular training times are 6am to 10am, which gives us the rest of the day to do other things.



Rio was a cruel blow for us all. But it changed the way we go about things in the Kookaburras set-up. And I think that’s had a positive effect.







A changing game



Our team for the World Cup is young, with a sprinkling of experience. It’s uncommon for Kookaburras teams, but we do have a number of players who’ve played in a World Cup before, which is a good asset.



There are a few Rio veterans – Eddie Ockenden, Aran Zalewski, Matthew Swann Andrew Charter, Jake Whetton, Daniel Beale and myself – the ones who were able to hold on. But it’s fair to say, the face of hockey has changed in recent years since the change to quarters instead of halves and we’ve had to move with the times.



The Australian men’s and women’s hockey teams have generally over the years been fitter, faster and stronger than our opponents. But the introduction of quarters before the Rio Olympics negated that to some degree. Now, teams that have maybe 13 really good players can use those players for 15 minutes, get a break and play for another 15 minutes, and get a bigger break.



It means you can have a solid core team without having to make many changes. Teams with fewer good players won’t have their squad depth tested to the same extent as previously.



It may have been a contributing factor to our poor outcome at the Olympics and it’s forced us to add more strings to our bow. There is still that attacking and speedy element to our game. But we’ve also learnt to be more adaptable and maybe a bit smarter in our effort to control games.



That evolution took quite some time. After somewhat of a sustained period of success, the playing group, I believe, feels a lot more settled in the way we want to go about things.



It’s just as well. World hockey these days is extremely competitive. We’re at the top at the moment, but it’s fair to say any of the top eight teams has the potential to win the World Cup.



One thing you can be sure of is, when the World Cup gets underway next week, the Kookaburras will play like there’s no tomorrow. Because you never know when that will be the case.



PlayersVoice