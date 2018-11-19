Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today congratulates Kookaburras forward Kieran Govers who has announced his retirement from international hockey effective immediately.





Wollongong product Govers, 30, enjoyed a decorated career for Australia, having debuted in January 2010 against Korea Republic in Hobart.



Govers won two World Cups (2010, 2014), three Champions Trophies (2010, 2011, 2012), one World League Final (2014-15), one Oceania Cup (2011), a Commonwealth Games gold medal (2014) and an Olympic bronze medal (2012).



The Albion Park junior represented Australia 126 times, scoring 60 times, including memorable goals in the 2012 Champions Trophy, 2012 London Olympics and 2014 World Cup.



Govers netted a dramatic extra-time winner in the 2012 Champions Trophy final in Melbourne to clinch a 2-1 win over the Netherlands. He also scored a miraculous mid-air volleyed goal during the 2014 World Cup against England, before netting in the 6-1 win over the Dutch in the final.



After an almost two-year absence, Govers earned a recall to the Kookaburras team during the Darwin International Hockey Open in September 2018 where he scored in what will go down as his final game, a 2-1 loss to Argentina in the final.



“It’s a sad day to know that I have announced my retirement but a happy time to celebrate what was,” Govers said.



“You never want it to end and always want to keep playing but having a great chat with Batchy (coach Colin Batch) about the future and how it might go it was time to go in different directions.



“Being given the chance again by Batchy and the coaching staff means the world. Ever since 2016 I have been banging on the door to get another chance and that came just recently.



“Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be and I feel more than confident to say I tried my ultimate best to keep going.



“To be able to represent Australia with the Kookaburras was my dream since I was young. To be able to achieve that goal and go onto have the career I had will be something I cherish and remember for life.



“I was so honoured to receive my jersey and it’s the same feeling knowing I’m leaving the group in a better place and my jersey will be taken by someone who will be held up to the traits I withheld.



“Not many players can say they got to play with their brother in the green and gold. Blake and I were fortunate enough to tick that box off.



“I can’t wait to see what the future brings for me and my lovely family. They have been the biggest supporters of me and now it’s time to repay that support.



“I can’t thank the Kookaburras and Hockey Australia enough for the opportunities they gave me to chase my dreams.”



Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch paid tribute to Govers for an outstanding international career.



“We congratulate Kieran on his fantastic career which was a remarkable journey full of many highlights,” Batch said.



“He emerged in the Kookaburras team as a promising striker in 2010 and reached the pinnacle of the sport.



“It hasn’t always been an easy ride for Kieran, with the disappointment of the Rio Olympics, plus injuries, but he fought his way back into the team to play for the Kookaburras again this year.



“There’s something about Kieran you’ve always got to admire. He got the best out of his ability through hard work and true endeavour.



“You only have to watch Kieran play to realise his passion for the game, whether it’s the Kookaburras or NSW, his will to win is second to none.”



Hockey Australia media release