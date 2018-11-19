By Aftar Singh





Fighter: Striker Norsyafiq Sumantri (left) wants to prove his worth when donning the national jersey in the forthcoming hockey World Cup in India



KUALA LUMPUR: Norsyafiq Sumantri and Nik Muhammad Aiman Nik Rozemi will play the same role – as forwards in their debut for Malaysia at the hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, starting on Nov 28.





But their similarity does not end there – both are 22, love fishing and are bachelors!



Klang-born Norsyafiq picked up fishing two years ago after following his friends for fun. Then, he took Aiman along and now, both are addicted to it.



The duo fish at either the lake in Section 24 in Shah Alam or at Taman U in Serdang.



Norsyafiq said fishing is rather therapeutic.



“Fishing is not only an enjoyable pastime but there are also mental, emotional and physical benefits,” said Norsyafiq.



“Fishing teaches one to be patient. It also enables one to enjoy peace and quietness –- away from the hustle and bustle of a big city like Kuala Lumpur.



Norsyafiq has caught different types of fishes such as siakap (Asian sea bass) and patin (silver catfish) but what does he do with them?



“Usually, I’ll take a selfie with the fishes before releasing them back into the lake,” said Norsyafiq, whose siblings are also national hockey players.



His elder brother Norhizzat played in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow while his sister Norazlin has been in the national team for the last seven years.



“It is fun fishing with Aiman – it takes our mind off hockey sometimes.”



Aiman echoed his friend’s sentiment and said fishing was the best way for him to spend time with friends and also boost his mood.



“I’m grateful to Norsyafiq for introducing me to this. It teaches me to be calm and patient,” said Aiman, who only picked up the hobby early this year.



Asked what was his biggest catch, he said it was a patin that weighed 12kg.



“I was thrilled when I caught a giant patin. I took a selfie with it before selling it at a nearby market,” said Aiman.



Fishing aside, Aiman also hopes to put up an eye-catching performance in his first World Cup.



Malaysia are drawn in Group D with hockey giants – Holland, Germany and Pakistan.



Aiman is aware of the tough task ahead for him, Norsyafiq and the team, but promised to justify his selection into the team.



“Norsyafiq and I are playing for the first time in the World Cup and we want to leave a lasting impression in India,” said Aiman.



Norsyafiq also chipped in and said the challenge would be on the forwards to get the goals and he was ready.



“We want to rise to the occasion and deliver. We’ve worked hard,” added Norsyafiq.



The Star of Malaysia