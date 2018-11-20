Ben Somerford







Former Kookaburras forward Grant Schubert and Hockeyroo Jane Claxton received major recognition at the 2018 South Australian Sport Awards on Friday night.





Schubert, who represented Australia 180 times and scored 98 goals, was inducted in the SA Sport Hall of Fame.



Now 38, Schubert debuted in 2003 and enjoyed a stellar career with the Kookaburras competing at two Olympic Games where he won gold in Athens in 2004 and bronze in Beijing in 2008.



He also won the 2010 World Cup, along with a gold medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games and three Champions Trophies (2005, 2008, 2009).



Claxton, who was unable to be present as she’s currently competing at the Champions Trophy in China, won the Advertiser Channel 7 People’s Choice Award.



Claxton polled 36 per cent of the votes to win the award, which comes shortly after winning the 2017 Hockeyroos Player of the Year gong.



Hockey Australia media release