



The Green Army will travel to Spain this Saturday for a 5-day training camp with an extended panel. Ireland will play 3 uncapped matches against Spain to round out an exceptionally busy 2018.





Head coach Graham Shaw commented “We are looking forward to a training camp in Spain with our extended panel and to begin building towards an exciting 2019. This will prove an invaluable 5 days as we welcome back members of the World Cup squad playing abroad and certain players who have made the step up from the junior age group teams. This camp acts as the ideal conclusion to the 2018 international fixture calendar and allows us to hit the ground running in January with qualification for the Olympic Games the main objective”



SQUAD:



1. Emma Buckley – Royal Racing

2. Liz Murphy - Loreto

3. Zoe Wilson – Belfast Harlequins

4. Elena Tice -UCD

5. Roisin Upton – Catholic Institute

6. Yvonne OByrne- Cork Harlequins

7. Hannah Matthews- Loreto

8. Gillian Pinder - Pembroke

9. Chloe Watkins -Monkstown

10. Megan Frazer- Mannheimer

11. Alison Meeke -Loreto

12. Emily Beatty-Pembroke

13. Nicola Evans -UHC Hamburg

14. Deirdre Duke - Dusseldorfer

15. Anna O'Flanagan-Pinoke

16. Katie Mullan -Club an der Alster

17. Serena Barr- Beeston

18. Bethany Barr- UCD

19. Gemma Frazer- Belfast Harlequins

20. Sarah Hawkshaw-Railway Union

21. Sinead Loughran-Pembroke

22. Aisling Naughton -Pembroke

23. Ellen Curran -UCD

24. Sarah Torrans -Loreto

25. Hannah McLaughlin -Loreto

26. Jessica McMaster -Queens

27. Ruth Maguire -Pegasus

28. Amy Elliott -Railway Union



Uncapped Matches (all times listed local)Valencia:



27/11/18 5pm Ireland vs Spain

28/11/18 5pm Ireland vs Spain

29/11/18 5pm Ireland vs Spain



Irish Hockey Association media release