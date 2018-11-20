Shaw Announces Panel For Spanish Training Camp
The Green Army will travel to Spain this Saturday for a 5-day training camp with an extended panel. Ireland will play 3 uncapped matches against Spain to round out an exceptionally busy 2018.
Head coach Graham Shaw commented “We are looking forward to a training camp in Spain with our extended panel and to begin building towards an exciting 2019. This will prove an invaluable 5 days as we welcome back members of the World Cup squad playing abroad and certain players who have made the step up from the junior age group teams. This camp acts as the ideal conclusion to the 2018 international fixture calendar and allows us to hit the ground running in January with qualification for the Olympic Games the main objective”
SQUAD:
1. Emma Buckley – Royal Racing
2. Liz Murphy - Loreto
3. Zoe Wilson – Belfast Harlequins
4. Elena Tice -UCD
5. Roisin Upton – Catholic Institute
6. Yvonne OByrne- Cork Harlequins
7. Hannah Matthews- Loreto
8. Gillian Pinder - Pembroke
9. Chloe Watkins -Monkstown
10. Megan Frazer- Mannheimer
11. Alison Meeke -Loreto
12. Emily Beatty-Pembroke
13. Nicola Evans -UHC Hamburg
14. Deirdre Duke - Dusseldorfer
15. Anna O'Flanagan-Pinoke
16. Katie Mullan -Club an der Alster
17. Serena Barr- Beeston
18. Bethany Barr- UCD
19. Gemma Frazer- Belfast Harlequins
20. Sarah Hawkshaw-Railway Union
21. Sinead Loughran-Pembroke
22. Aisling Naughton -Pembroke
23. Ellen Curran -UCD
24. Sarah Torrans -Loreto
25. Hannah McLaughlin -Loreto
26. Jessica McMaster -Queens
27. Ruth Maguire -Pegasus
28. Amy Elliott -Railway Union
Uncapped Matches (all times listed local)Valencia:
27/11/18 5pm Ireland vs Spain
28/11/18 5pm Ireland vs Spain
29/11/18 5pm Ireland vs Spain
Irish Hockey Association media release