By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Roelant Oltmans is not worried about results, just yet, as he is looking at other aspects in the ongoing friendly matches against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





Malaysia, who lost the first friendly 2-1, will play the Kiwis again on Tuesday (6pm).



Both teams are using the matches to gear up for the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India on Nov 28-Dec 16. Malaysia are in Group D with three former world champions in Germany, Pakistan and the Netherlands.



"I am looking at various aspects and not only results in the three friendly matches against New Zealand.



"There is structure, defensive play, attacking play and many other aspects which I can't reveal right now for obvious reasons," said Oltmans.



The Dutch-born coach, who used his World Cup team for the first match, will opt for a mixed team on Tuesday.



"It was agreed upon that we would use our first team for the first and third (Thursday) friendlies and a mixed team for the second match.



“I will use the second match to test some of our youth players who were not selected for the World Cup.



I want to see how they cope in high intensity matches. This is for future plans,” he added.



World Cup-bound Meor Azuan Hassan, who has 117 caps, is raring to play in Bhubaneswar.



"I look cool from the outside, but of course the jitters are there as the World Cup gets closer. So, playing three matches against New Zealand and then a friendly against France in Bhubaneswar will keep me busy and also help me prepare accordingly for the challenge,” said the youngster.



New Straits Times