



The hosts almost got the ideal start to the tie as they picked up a loose pass at the top of the circle and won a penalty corner inside the opening 2 minutes. But Mink van der Weerden saw his drag flick expertly saved by the glove of David Harte. The Green Machine countered immediately and won a penalty corner of their own but Shane O’Donoghue’s effort was blocked by the first runner. Harte was kept busy and lived up to his tag as one of the world’s best as he saved another drag flick from specialist Jeroen Hertzberger and a close-range effort from Mirco Pruijser. The opening goal came in the 15th minute when Pruijser found himself free on the back post to tap in a pass crossed in from the right. Ireland started the second quarter strong with both Eugene Magee and O’Donoghue drawing saves from Sam van der Wen while Alan Sothern saw his shot spin just past the post. The Irish defence remained composed throughout as the Netherlands countered at pace but were unable to add to their tally before the half time break.





3 goals for the Netherlands in the third quarter changed the shape of the game, with 2 of those coming within 2 minutes of each other. Hertzberger slotted home a powerful drag flick in the 37th minute to give the home team a bit of breathing space. But O’Donoghue got Ireland onto the scoresheet as he slapped home from close range following good link up play by Sean Murray and Mitch Darling. Seve van Ass re-established the 2-goal cushion for the Netherlands as he got on the end of Robert Kemperman’s reverse pass across goal. 2 minutes later Billy Bakker won his side their fourth penalty corner and Mink van der Weerden made it 4-1. Pruijser and van der Weerden doubled their respective tally’s inside a minute of each other to add a gloss to the game for the home fans. The Green Machine continued to challenge their hosts and Magee nearly got a last-minute goal as he evaded 3 defenders but couldn’t find a team mate in the circle. Hertzberger rounded out the scoring with an unstoppable goal as he fired home a reverse shot on the volley.



Ireland 1 (O’Donoghue)

Netherlands 7 (Pruijser x2, Hertzberger x2, van Ass, van der Weerden x2)



Starting: D Harte (Captain), J Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, M Darling, M Robson, P Gleghorne, C Harte, S Loughrey



Subs: M Bell, A Sothern, K Shimmins, S Murray, D Fitzgerald, D Walsh, L Cole



Odisha World Cup Fixtures (all times listed are local)



30/11/18 17:00 Ireland vs Australia

4/12/18 19:00 Ireland vs China

7/12/18 19:00 Ireland vs England

10/12/18 Crossover Match

12/12/18 Quarter Final

15/12/18 Semi Final

16/12/18 Bronze Medal Match

16/12/18 Final



Irish Hockey Association media release