



PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Less than 48 hours remain until the 37th edition of the National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry, returns to the International Polo Club in Palm Beach County, Fla. USA Field Hockey has been finalizing every aspect of the annual Thanksgiving weekend tradition. As the clock ticks closer to Thursday, November 22, USA Field Hockey would like to take this time to thank the following two groups, because without them this weekend could not be possible.





Festival Sponsors: CranBarry and Harrow Sports



As the presenting sponsor of the National Hockey Festival, CranBarry has played a major role in helping create 2018’s events as unforgettable as ever.



Founded in 1947, CranBarry is the United States' distributor for both Grays and OBO field hockey equipment. Grays is the top field hockey brand in the world, while OBO continues to be the top field hockey goalkeeping equipment brand in the world. The sheer size of Festival every year makes the partnership a perfect match to bring action, the thrill of sports, memories, and most importantly, fun under the palm trees and sun of Florida.



As a leading manufacturer of field hockey equipment, Harrow Sports, the official licensee of Festival, also continues a long standing partnership with USA Field Hockey. With plenty of Festival branded gear, apparel and more waiting at the Harrow tent in Vendor Village, don’t forget to stop by early and often. Harrow will also have an obstacle course challenges each day with CSign for more opportunities to win prizes!



You, the Best Field Hockey Fans There Are!



What’s field hockey, let alone a tournament, without family? Without you, your teammates, coaches, umpires, club administrators and all-around enthusiasts, National Hockey Festival would not be a reality. USA Field Hockey is proud to continue sharing smiles, determination and the passion of the sport all across the country to its 30,000 members. From South Florida, from East to West, each and every one of you helps make this weekend possible.



Above all, thank you for helping celebrate the best sport in the world!



And thank you for helping Grow the Game, Serve Members and Succeed Internationally.



Don't miss a single thing! For all the latest information maps, rosters and more, check out USA Field Hockey's event program by clicking here.



#FHFestival18



USFHA media release