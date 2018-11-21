



PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Boys, girls, parents and fans attending the National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry, will have the opportunity to attend a meet and greet clinic with U.S. Men’s National Team athlete and captain, Ajai Dhadwal on Friday, November 23, at 2:00 p.m. ET on Field 12. All are welcome to attend!





Dhadwal is a midfielder for the U.S. Men’s National Team and the current captain. Since joining the team in 2009, Dhadwal has earned over 90 international caps. Outside of training and competing with the U.S. Men’s National Team, Dhadwal is the assistant field hockey coach at Rutgers University.



In addition to Friday’s event, Dhadwal will attend the National Hockey Festival All Boys and Men’s Games on Friday, November 23, at 4:15 p.m. and Saturday, November 24, at 3:15 p.m. on Field 12. He also will be helping out at the Learn to Play Clinic on Saturday, November 24 at 1:30 p.m. on Field 12.



Continue to follow and support the U.S. Men’s National Team in the coming year! The team will compete in two Olympic qualifiers in 2019, the Pan American Games, July 26 through August 11, 2019, in Lima, Peru and the Hockey World League Final 3 in India.



