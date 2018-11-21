By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police's Willis Okeyo looks to pass the ball under pressure from Wazalendo's Nelson Shikaku during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park, Nairobi on November 11, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) is yet to decide on the controversial Kenya Police and Wazalendo duel that ended with the law enforcers chalking a massive 16-2 victory 19 days ago.





The Union’s Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori said they have not received all reports from the umpires and jury, who handled the match.



“We have only received reports from one umpire and one jury but we are still waiting for two others,” said Ongori, following an impromptu meeting of umpires, team managers and club chairmen on Saturday.



However, Ongori said the Union’s Executive will determine on the issue within two weeks.



The game saw Wazalendo play under protest for the last 10 minutes marring an otherwise entertaining encounter pitting champions Police against the visitors.



Wazalendo protested by letting Police score at will to win 16-2 after what they clamed was poor officiating from one of the umpires.



Amos Barkibir scored all Police goals.



KHU moved to convene a meeting for umpires and technical officials last Saturday to address concerns of poor officiating and protests in the ongoing hockey leagues.



The meeting also coincided with hockey teams’ chairman and team managers meeting at the same place the same day.



Ongori said that the meetings went well and those attending agreed that there was a big problem in the officiating of matches as well as in teams' management.



“We all agree that we have all failed,” said Ongori. “The Union has fallen short just like the umpires and team mangers who have the rules’ books but can’t follow.”



Ongori noted that with the current shortage of umpires, the union needs to embark on recruitment right from clubs to bridge up the gap.



