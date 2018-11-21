By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Food figures strongly in the lives of two Malaysian hockey players bound for the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, on Nov 28.





But while one has entrepreneurial aspirations, the other is more of a passive participant.



Goalkeeper Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman dreams of starting a foodstuff business, rearing farm livestock and also planting vegetables. But forward Mohd Ramadan Rosli just enjoys eating good food as his wife Noor­syahirah Sulaiman is a fine cook.



Hairi’s desire to be in the foodstuff industry is also due to the fact that he does not hold a full time job like other national players.







“I play for Tenaga Nasional in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on a year-to-year contract. I need a permanent income after I retire from playing hockey,” said Hairi.



“I believe that the best way to create another source of income is by starting a business. I love to rear cattle and goats for their meat.



“There is good money in livestock as the demand is always there throughout the year for kenduris (feast) held during weddings and Hari Raya Aidil Adha.



“I also love to plant vegetables as the price goes up every year and it’s also a good source of income.



“I plant all types of vegetables at the back of my home in Puncak Jalil for cooking at home to save costs,” said Hairi.



As for Ramadan, any food talk is inseparable from the love of his life, Noorsyahirah. Nothing compares, he stresses, to home-cooked food.



“I love my wife for her cooking. My favourite dish is sambal sardine. I also love popiah and all types of Malay kuih.



“Every time I travel with the hockey team for tournaments overseas, I will definitely miss my wife’s cooking,” said Ramadan, who met Noorsyahirah when she was in Melaka to watch the Asian Junior Cup in 2012.



“We (Malaysia) not only won our first-ever Asian Junior Cup title but I also fell in love with Noorsyahirah, whom I met in Melaka,” added the lanky attacker, who was named Ramadan as he was born in the holy month of Ramadan on April 1 in 1991.



Ramadan, who will be featuring in his second World Cup, is aware of the pressure on the team to reach the second round in Bhubaneswar.



“We’re in the group of death with three former world champions – Holland, Germany and Pakistan.



“So, the challenge is for us to defy the odds and get the better of the three teams,” said Ramadan.



Hairi is keeping his fingers crossed that he can play one full match in his first World Cup as he’s the second-choice keeper after S. Kumar.



“This is my first World Cup and I’ll be more than happy to play one full match. I vow to give my best if I’m given the chance,” said Hairi, who was named for the World Cup after an impressive outing in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, last month



“I made my international debut in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2016 and I’ve never played European teams like Holland and Germany before.”



Hairi played in all seven matches in Oman as Kumar was sidelined by a thumb injury suffered while training.



As Hairi awaits his first taste of World Cup action, perhaps Ramadan – featuring in his second – can give him an appetiser.



