By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN



KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey squad have shown improvements in their performance though it was not enough to upstage New Zealand as they lost 4-3 during their second friendly match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil here earlier today (Tuesday).





Unlike the first friendly match when they also went down 2-1, the Malaysian Tigers, who are in their final leg of preparations for the 2018 World Cup campaign in Bhubaneswar, India that begins on November 28 (Wednesday), played a more convincing game with neat movements, while also capitalising on two penalty corner flicks.



However, national hockey coach Roelant Oltmans was still not satisfied with his charges’ performance.



"To be honest, I am not satisfied with how we defended in the first quarter. The players conceded two easy goals which should not have been allowed to happen.



“In the third quarter we got a couple of good chances to score but we failed to capitalise on them.



"In the fourth quarter we wasted a chance to score the equaliser. We also just could not cope with the pressure at the time as compared with our opponents New Zealand.



"Whatever it is there were still a couple of positives. Our forward line performed well and I am hoping that the players can perform much better in the third match,” said Oltmans.



New Zealand scored through George Muir in the fourth minute, Aidan Sarikaya (20th minute), Shea McAleese (47th minute) and Kane Russell (51st minute).



Malaysia three goals were scored by Firhan Ashari in the 21st minute, Faizal Shaari (42nd minute) and Nabil Fiqri (48th minute).



The national squad will face New Zealand in their third and final friendly match on Thursday.



New Straits Times