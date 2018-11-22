



PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A handful of hours remain until the 37th edition of National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry. The annual Thanksgiving weekend tradition brings people across the United States together, making memories on and off the pitch. In 2018, more new faces, talent and experiences are set to hit the ground at the International Polo Club in Palm Beach County, Fla., for the one and only largest annual USA Field Hockey National Event. Here’s just a few reasons why it is simply the best around.





Largest Gathering in the Nation



Thousands of athletes will put their skills to the test across 26 fields at the International Polo Club. Fresh cut fields under the palm trees from dawn to dusk setting the tone for the next set of pool champions. Who will be standing proudly on the medal stage in 2018?



#FHFestival18



National Hockey Festival is an annual tradition, with each and every fan able to contribute to a digital scrapbook! Use the hashtag #FHFestival18 and tag @USAFieldHockey on Twitter and Instagram to show your followers, friends and family that field hockey under the palm trees and Thanksgiving sun is the best! You can also take a piece home with you thanks to Photoboxx. Get any of your social media posts printed the hashtag #FHFestival18 in a free art-style polaroid to take home with you at the USA Field Hockey Tent.



Vendor Village



One of the largest gatherings of field hockey gear in the country can only be found at the National Hockey Festival. Anything from new socks to sticks, backpacks and more will be available from various merchants all weekend long. That includes CranBarry, official presenting sponsor, and Harrow Sports, the official licensee, and various games for additional prizes. Stop by early and often for Festival exclusive gear, apparel and accessories from each and every vendor to be found.



Event Program



There's a lot to keep up with at Festival. That's why USA Field Hockey has made it as simple as possible for attendees to keep track of. All your answers are covered in the USA Field Hockey online event program. Find all the latest information, downloadable map and more by clicking here.



USFHA media release