By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan and Muhammad Azri Hassan both play as defenders and will be featuring in their first World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.





But the duo have a different personal interest when they don’t play hockey.



Syed likes to play video games and his favourite game is car racing.



Azri likes to hang out in malls to do window shopping and also spend time at cafes.



Syed has been playing games for three years and he has a collection of video games.



Asked why Syed likes to play video games, the player from Ipoh said that playing video games helps improve the brain performance.



“When you play a car racing game, you need to think in a split second before making a decision in a game.



“If you make a wrong decision, you won’t be able to play at the next level.



“Playing the game helps improve your memory and also improves your brain speed.



“It also enhance your multi-tasking skills and this is vital in a hockey match,” said Syed, who is pursuing a degree in human development at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).







Syed added that when playing a hockey match, one has to think fast to make a decision as hockey is played at a fast pace.



“Hockey is a power game and you need to be mentally strong to play well.



“It also involves a wide range of physical demands on players such as speed, muscle endurance, power and agility.



“Malaysia will face a torrid time in the World Cup as we will face strong opponents and higher-ranked teams like Holland and Germany.



“I have never played against Holland and Germany before and I also don’t know when Malaysia last played against these two European teams.



“We will have our backs against the wall as Holland and Germany are top contenders for the title,” said Syed.



Malaysia are drawn in Group D and their third opponents are Pakistan.



Azri said that he likes to spend time at shopping malls to relax his mind.



“Although I don’t buy any expensive stuff in the malls, I just like to do window shopping to enjoy my free time.”



He said that the Malaysian defence would face a tall order from all the three teams in their group.



“We cannot afford to make any errors in the World Cup as we will be punished dearly.



“We also cannot afford to concede penalty corners considering they have powerful drag flickers.



“They also play have skilful forwards who are deadly once in the semi-circle.



“We have to be on our toes throughout the match and this is really going to be a challenge to play consistently well in the three matches,” said Azri.



Malaysia lost 1-4 to Pakistan in the Asian Games in Jakarta in August and suffered a 0-1 loss in the round-robin match in the Asian Champions Trophy in Oman last month. In the playoff for the bronze, Pakistan won 3-1 in penalty shootout after both teams were tied 4-4 in the regulation time.



The Star of Malaysia