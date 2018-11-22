

Solid squad: Australia coach Colin Batch (left) said that his team are selected based on the performance in the Darwin International and Australian Hockey League.



KUALA LUMPUR: World No. 1 ranked Australia will be the team to beat in the 14th edition of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, which begins on Nov 28.





The Kookaburras are gunning for their third consecutive World Cup after winning in New Delhi in 2010 and The Hague, Holland, in 2014.



Australia have won all the major tournaments in the world like the World League in Bhubaneswar last December, the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in April, the Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland, in July and the four-nation Darwin International tournament in September.



They are drawn in Group B with world No. 7 England, Ireland (No. 10) and China (No. 17), who are playing for the first time in the World Cup.



Australian coach Colin Batch said that they were very excited with the team they have selected.



“The team is selected based on their performance in the Darwin International and also the in Australian Hockey League (AHL),” said Batch.



There are few changes from the Australian team played in the tournament in Darwin with AHL top scorer.



Blake Govers and Trent Mitton are back in the team after missing out the Darwin tournament from injuries.



Aran Zalewski and Eddie Ockenden will again lead the team as co-captains.



Zalewski was named as the best player in the Champions Trophy in Breda.



Batch reckons the men’s World Cup this year will be an open affair.



“There were some shocking results in the Women’s World Cup in London in June.



“I expect the men’s competition to be very similar. Every match is going to be tough.



“Overall, it’s going to be a very difficult World Cup,” said Batch.



Australia will open their campaign against Ireland on Nov 30.



The Star of Malaysia