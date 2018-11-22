By Jugjet Singh





PIC: From left -- Shukri Mutalib, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin, Fitri Saari, S. Kumar and Joel van Huizen.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) unveiled their new kit for the World Cup, which came with an instruction to 'have fun, and get the desired results'.





While the white and orange colours were retained, the adidas kit looked much more sporty and fierce to go with their nick name -- Speedy Tigers.



White will be for away matches, orange for home while red is for training purposes. A greyish tracksuit and bottom will be used for official functions.



Adidas had also sponsored shoes for the Asian Games in Jakarta.



"We would like to thank adidas for coming in as sponsors via Vic Sports, and these colours will not only be used for the World Cup but for all other following tournaments.



"And my message to the players heading to Bhubaneswar is to have fun and get the desired results. Even though we are in a tough group with Netherlands, Germany and Pakistan I believe the team is good enough to qualify for the next round and hopefully finish among the top-10," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



Malaysia, in Group D, must win at least one match to advance to the play-off stage. And it looks like Pakistan are the best bet to collect three points from.



The team will use their new jerseys for the first time in the Third Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil Thursday.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey