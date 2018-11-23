



Scottish Hockey is proud to announce Beatson Cancer Charity as the Official Charity Partner of the upcoming Super Series competition.





The Beatson Cancer Charity Women’s Super Series 2018 will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 30th November, 1st and 2nd December 2018 and will feature three teams: Dundee Devils; Edinburgh Lightning; and Glasgow Thunder – with 54 of Scotland’s best female hockey players featuring in three teams of 18 in this exciting new competition.



Entry to the Super Series is free for anyone who wants to attend.



Scottish Hockey CEO, David Sweetman, said, “I’m proud to support Beatson Cancer Charity as Scottish Hockey’s charity partner for Super Series. It is a wonderful charity that has made a massive difference to patients in the West of Scotland, and it is a pleasure to have the charity on board.



“Beatson Cancer Charity Super Series will be an excellent weekend of women’s hockey and I’m thrilled to have such a great partnership for such an exciting event.”



Beatson Cancer Charity’s CEO, Graham Soutar, said: “Beatson Cancer Charity is delighted to be chosen as Scottish Hockey’s official charity partner for the Super Series competition.



“It’s a free event for all the family and a chance to enjoy some outdoor activity, so we’re encouraging everyone to come along.



“The charity is grateful to Scottish Hockey and Nicola Pitticas for introducing us to the sport and allowing us to be part of this fantastic weekend.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release