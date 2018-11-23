Bottom of the table Canterbury take on Clifton Robinsons on Saturday, aiming to secure their first win of the season in the final match before the winter break in the Investec Women's Hockey League Premier Division.





Despite their position, Canterbury's form has been improving and they led against Surbiton last weekend before falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat.



A win this weekend could see them close the gap to the rest of the teams in the bottom four to just one point, and give them hope of climbing up the table when the season resumes in February.



"We took a lot of encouragement from our last performance," said Canterbury official Gill Prince. "But not only from that - we are making improvements week-on-week and hope to continue this in Saturday's game against Clifton Robinsons.



"It is crucial to win the last match and keep pace with the other teams. It is important for our confidence to go into the Christmas break within touching-distance of the teams ahead of us.



"We are looking to continue to improve our connections and processes during the indoor season and use that to strengthen our performances in the second half of the outdoor season."



Elsewhere leaders Surbiton have a home game against Beeston, while second-placed Holcombe entertain the University of Birmingham as they try to keep pace with Surbiton.



Second-bottom Bowdon Hightown have a home game against Buckingham, while East Grinstead face Slough in the other top flight match.



In the Investec Women's Conference West, runaway leaders Stourport will be aiming to make it nine league wins in a row when they go to Trojans, while second-placed Swansea City have a home game against bottom of the table Exe.



Leaders Loughborough Students have an away game at Timperley in the Investec Women's Conference North, while Leicester go to Ben Rhydding for a match that could see them go top if Loughborough drop points.



And in the Investec Women's Conference East third-placed Harleston Magpies host leaders Hampstead and Westminster, who are just three points ahead.



Wimbledon are second in the East, and could go top if they beat visitors Southgate and other results go in their favour.



FIXTURES



Saturday, 24 November 2018



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Premier Division

Clifton Robinsons v Canterbury 13:00

Bowdon Hightown v Buckingham 13:45

Holcombe v Univ of Birmingham 14:00

East Grinstead v Slough 16:00

Surbiton v Beeston 16:00



Conference East

St Albans v Cambridge City 13:00

Bedford v Sevenoaks 13:30

Harleston Magpies v Hampstead & Westminster 13:30

Ipswich v Horsham 14:00

Wimbledon v Southgate 14:00



Conference North

Univ of Durham v Brooklands-Poynton 12:00

Belper v Leeds 12:00

Timperley v Loughborough Students 12:30

Sutton Coldfield v Fylde 12:30

Ben Rhydding v Leicester 13:30



Conference West

Isca v Olton & West Warwicks 12:00

Barnes v Gloucester City 12:00

Oxford Hawks v Reading 12:00

Swansea City v Exe 12:00

Trojans v Stourport 12:00



England Hockey Board Media release