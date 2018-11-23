Sevenoaks host East Grinstead in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday, as they aim to lift themselves off the bottom of the table before the Winter break.





With just two points to their name so far, Sevenoaks could climb up to eighth if they can secure a victory and other results go in their favour.



“It is an important game for us,” said Sevenoaks captain Tim Warrington said: “We find ourselves in a pretty nasty position as we head towards the Christmas break and we need to start getting some more points on the board before we get cut adrift at the bottom of the table.



“Over the last couple of weeks most of the teams around us have picked up points, so we need to do the same to put ourselves back amongst the pack.



“We have had a really tough start to the season. Unfortunately we suffered a number of injuries that have meant we’ve struggled to get our best squad out week to week.



“But we’ve been playing some pretty good hockey though and competing well in games, and it feels like we’re not far away from putting it all together and getting a positive result. Hopefully for us that will be this weekend.”



In other top flight action leaders Surbiton host third-placed Beeston on Saturday evening, while Hampstead and Westminster are second and could draw level with Surbiton if they beat the University of Exeter and Beeston beat the leaders.



Holcombe will want to hang on to their spot in the top four with a win over visitors Wimbledon on Sunday, while Brooklands MU have a home game against Reading.



Leaders Bowdon go to the University of Nottingham in the Conference North on Sunday, while the University of Durham lie second and could go top if they beat Preston.



Second-placed University of Birmingham head to third-placed Havant in the Conference West on Sunday, and could go top of the pile if Olton & West Warwicks slip up against Oxford Hawks.



And in the Conference East unbeaten leaders Old Georgians have a tough home game against third-placed Southgate, while second-placed Oxted are at home against Brighton and Hove.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League



Saturday, 24 November 2018



Premier Division

Sevenoaks v East Grinstead 17:00

Surbiton v Beeston 18:00



Conference East

Old Loughtonians v Teddington 16:30



Conference North

Belper v Leeds 14:00



Sunday, 25 November 2018



Premier Division

Brooklands MU v Reading 12:15

Hampstead & Westminster v Univ of Exeter 13:30

Holcombe v Wimbledon 14:00



Conference East

Canterbury v Cambridge City 12:45

Oxted v Brighton & Hove 12:45

City of Peterborough v Richmond 13:00

Old Georgians v Southgate 14:00



Conference North

Univ of Nottingham v Bowdon 13:00

Univ of Durham v Preston 13:00

Loughborough Students v Sheffield Hallam 14:00

Doncaster v Alderley Edge 14:00



Conference West

Cardiff & Met v Chichester 12:30

Isca v Team Bath Buccaneers 12:30

Olton & West Warwicks v Oxford Hawks 13:30

Fareham v Univ of Bristol 13:30

Havant v Univ of Birmingham 14:00



England Hockey Board Media release