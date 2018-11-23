



Hockey New Zealand is thrilled to announce Sentinel Homes as the Presenting Partner of the FIH Pro League in New Zealand which begins on the 27th January 2019 when the Vantage Black Sticks take on the Netherlands Men and Women.





The NZ locally owned and operated home building company’s support helps deliver the event which will see 9 of the of best male and female hockey teams visit New Zealand to play in the inaugural FIH Pro League.



The New Zealand venues will be North Harbour Hockey Stadium which will host 5 double headers starting 27th January vs the Netherlands Men and Women, 1st February vs the Belgium Men and Woman, March 8th vs the Spain Men and USA Women, 10th March vs the Argentina Men and Women and 25th April vs Australia Men and Women.



Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub in Christchurch which will host 3 double headers on the 8th February vs Great Britain Men and Women, 15th February vs Germany Men and Women and the 17th February vs the Pakistan Men and China Women.



Sentinel Homes have partnered previously with Hockey New Zealand and the Vantage Black Sticks when in 2017 North Harbour Hockey Stadium played host to the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Finals for Women, where the New Zealander’s finished runner’s up to World Champions, the Netherlands. The success of this tournament and the future of this global event attracted Sentinel Homes to connect with Hockey New Zealand again for this tournament.



Hockey New Zealand CEO Ian Francis stated that “having a pinnacle event like this in New Zealand is only able to happen with the support of companies like Sentinel Homes. Having Sentinel Homes on board is going to be critical to the success of this tournament and will allow us to create a world class event which will have a significant lasting impact on the sports brand and grow hockey in New Zealand”.



Sentinel Homes Managing Director Stuart Shutt stated “Being able to partner with Hockey New Zealand on this revolutionary global competition was an opportunity we couldn't pass up. Both organisations share a lot of common values and enjoy working together to bring world class events to New Zealanders doorsteps”.



The FIH Pro League - Presented by Sentinel Homes – will be a massive event for the growth of international hockey. It will see 144 matches played from January to June each year for the next four years (2019-2022) between 9 of the top male and female teams in the world. New Zealand will host 8 double headers each year in this ground-breaking global league, and will broadcast live on Spark Sports.



General admission tickets are on sale now at www.ticketek.co.nz



More details at http://blacksticks.co.nz/2019FIHProLeague



Hockey New Zealand Media release