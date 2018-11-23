



KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s Advisor Murtaza Wahab has confirmed that the Sindh government has given the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) a grant of Rs100 million.





Speaking to Sports Channel, Wahab said: “Cooperation between the government and the hockey federation is under way with the monetary aid being given to the PHF before the commencement of the World Cup.”



When asked if the Sindh government would summon reports from the PHF regarding the expenditure of money, Wahab said: “This is not possible. It is at the hockey federation’s discretion how they want to spend the money.”



The PHF had earlier asked the Sindh government for Rs80 million before the World Cup which it is yet to receive. However, reports suggest that HAIER has given the hockey federation Rs90 million in sponsorship money.



On the other hand, businessman Malik Riaz’s son gave the 25 players training at the camp in Lahore Rs100,000 each.



Further, Rs1.75 million of the grant given by the Sindh government will be given to the players and the management as a daily allowance.



Hockey World Cup 2018 will feature hosts India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Spain, New Zealand and Pakistan, and will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16.



