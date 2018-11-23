As part of its build-up to the men’s Hockey World Cup beginning next week, Hockey India, on Thursday, released a curated coffee table book capturing the journey of the sport over the years.





Titled The Illustrated History of Indian Hockey: A Saga of Triumph, Pain and Dreams, the book was released by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the presence of FIH and IOA president Narinder Batra and Hockey India president Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad.



Former players Ajitpal Singh, Zafar Iqbal, Harbinder Singh and Mamta Kharab were also present on the occasion.



“Preserving history is very important, we often preserve it in the form of museums. Publications like a coffee table book become very important as they are easy to read with beautiful pictures,” Jaitley said.



Interesting trivia



The book includes historical and other interesting hockey trivia and traces India’s performance in the sport since the 1928 Olympics and other key international events including the World Cup, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.



The Hindu