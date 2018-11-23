

Sam Ward ruled out



Forward Sam Ward has been ruled out of England's squad for the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup, and will be replaced by Liam Ansell.





Ward picked up a light concussion in training, and as per England Hockey's protocols he will unfortunately not be available for the event in Bhubaneswar, India, which starts next week.



Ward said, “I’m absolutely gutted to miss out, but completely respect that with the nature of the injury it has to be allowed the right amount of time.



"I am certain the boys will go and do us proud and I wish them all the best.”



East Grinstead forward Ansell will now fly out to India to join up with the rest of his team-mates.



England's first game takes place against China on Friday 30th November at 2:30pm. We also take on Australia and Ireland in our pool, and all games are live on BT Sport.



England Hockey Board Media release