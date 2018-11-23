Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Ansell replaces injured Ward in World Cup squad

Published on Friday, 23 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 56
View Comments


Sam Ward ruled out

Forward Sam Ward has been ruled out of England's squad for the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup, and will be replaced by Liam Ansell.



Ward picked up a light concussion in training, and as per England Hockey's protocols he will unfortunately not be available for the event in Bhubaneswar, India, which starts next week.

Ward said, “I’m absolutely gutted to miss out, but completely respect that with the nature of the injury it has to be allowed the right amount of time.

"I am certain the boys will go and do us proud and I wish them all the best.”

East Grinstead forward Ansell will now fly out to India to join up with the rest of his team-mates.

England's first game takes place against China on Friday 30th November at 2:30pm. We also take on Australia and Ireland in our pool, and all games are live on BT Sport.

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.