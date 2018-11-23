By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)





Hockey fans all over the World would like to know about the all 16 teams of 14th World Cup commence from Nov 28. In spite of beautiful FIH’s media kit the following compilation are useful, here it is:





Pool A



1.0 Argentina (ARG): World Ranking (WR)-2, Coach-German Orozco, Captain-Pedro Ibarra, Current Titles- Olympic Champions (Rio de Janerio-2016);Pan Am Cup(Lancaster-2017),

In WC: Appearances (App)-12; Matches Played(MP)-84; Won(W)-32*; Drawn(D)-10; Lost(L)-42*; Goals For(GF)-142; Goals Against(GA)-172, Best Finish(BF): 1 Bronze Medal(Hague-2014),Biggest Ever Wins(BEW)-beat Ghana 6-0 in 1975, Worst Defeat (WD)-lost to Pakistan 0-7 in 1978,Records-Jorge Lombi (10 goals)was joint top scorer in 2002,* in tie breaker 1 win vs. Korea in 1994 and 1 loss vs. India in 1994.



2.0 Spain (ESP): WR-8, Coach-Fredric Soyez, Captain-Delas Miguel, Current Titles-Nil,

In WC: App-13; MP-91; W-45*; D-13; L-33*; GF-171; GA-139, BF: 2 Silver Medals(1971,1998), BEW-beat Belgium 5-0 in 1973, WD-lost to Australia 0-6 in 1986,Records-Ignacio Escude (10 goals)was top scorer in 1990,*1win in 1994 and 2 loss(2006,14)in tie breaker/shoot out.



3.0 New Zealand (NZL): WR-9, Coach-Darren Smith, Captain-Blair Tarrent, Current Titles-Nil,

In WC: App-9; MP-63; W-24*; D-7; L-32; GF-113; GA-143, BF: 7th (1973,75,82,2014), BEW-beat Japan 8-1 in 1973, WD-lost to Pakistan 3-12 in 1982,Records-Steve Edwards scored in 11 seconds(fastest goal of WC) vs. Korea in 2014,*3 wins in tie breaker/shoot out vs. Japan(2002);South Africa(2010) and Spain(2014).



4.0 France (FRA): WR-20, Coach-Jeroen Delmee, Captain-Victor Charlet, Current Titles-Nil,

In WC: App-2; MP-13; W-6; D-1; L-6; GF-13; GA-20, BF: 7th (1971,90), BEW-beat India 2-1 in 1990, WD-lost to England 0-4 in 1990.



Pool B



1.0 Australia(AUS): WR-1,Coach-Colin Batch, Captain-Eddie Ockenden and Aran Zalewski #, Current Titles(5)-Reigning World Cup Champions(2014);Champions Trophy Champions(2018);World League Champions(2017);C’ wealth Champions(2018);Oceania Cup Champions(2017),

In WC: App-12; MP-86; W-64; D-5; L-17*; GF-276; GA-103, BF: 3 Gold Medals(1986,2010,14),BEW-beat South Africa 12-0 in 2010, WD-lost to Netherlands 2-6 in 1998,Records-Ric Charlesworth (7 goals) and Jay Stacy(12 goals)were top scorer in 1986 and 1998 respectively,*1 loss in tie breaker vs. Germany in 1982.



2.0 England (ENG): WR-7, Coach-Danny Kerry, Captain-George Pinner, Phil Roper and Ian Sloan #, Current Titles-Nil,

In WC: App-12; MP-87; W-41; D-11; L-35; GF-163; GA-150, BF: 1 Silver (1986), BEW-beat Cuba 7-0 in 2002, WD-lost to Netherlands 2-6 in 1982,Records-Nil.



# will be captain by rotation.



3.0 Ireland (IRL): WR-10, Coach-Alexander Cox, Captain-David Harte, Current Titles-Nil,

In WC: App-2; MP-15; W-1; D-2; L-12*; GF-14; GA-41, BF: 12th (1978, 90), BEW-beat Italy 3-0 in 1978, WD-lost to Pakistan 0-9 in 1978, Records-Nil,*1 loss in tie breaker in 1978.



4.0 China (CHN): WR-17, Coach-Kim Sang Ryul, Captain-Guo Jin and Du Chon #, Current Titles-Nil,

In WC: Debut.



Pool C



1.0 Belgium (BEL): WR-3, Coach-Shane McLeod, Captain-Thomas Briels, Current Titles-Nil,

In WC: App-5 MP-36; W-9; D-3; L-24*; GF-64; GA-110, BF: 5th (2014), BEW-beat Spain 5-2 in 2014, WD-lost to Netherlands 1-8 in 1994, Records-Nil,*1 loss in tie breaker in 1994.



2.0 India (IND): WR-5, Coach-Harendra Singh, Captain-Manpreet Singh, Current Titles-Asia Cup Champions (2017); Asian Champions Trophy Champions (2018 jw),

In WC: App-13; MP-91; W-39*; D-11; L-41*; GF-186; GA-178, BF: 1Gold (1975), BEW-beat Ghana 7-0 in 1975, WD-lost to Germany 0-7 in 1978, Records-Nil.*1 win (1994) and 1 loss (1973) in tie breaker.



3.0 Canada (CAN): WR-11, Coach-Paul Bundy, Captain-Scott Tupper, Current Titles-Nil,

In WC: App-5; MP-35; W-6; D-7; L-22; GF-52; GA-94, BF: 8th (1998), BEW-beat India 4-1 in 1998, WD-lost to South Korea 2-9 in 2010,Records-Nil.



4.0 South Africa (RSA): WR-15, Coach-Mark Hopkins, Captain-Tim Drummond, Current Titles-Africa Cup of Nations (2017),

In WC: App-5; MP-35; W-6; D-9; L-20*; GF-56; GA-111, BF: 10th (1994,2010), BEW-beat Malaysia 6-2 in 2014, WD-lost to Australia 0-12 in 2010,Records-Nil,*1 loss in tie breaker in 2010.



Pool D



1.0 Netherlands (NED): WR-4, Coach-Max Caldas, Captain-Billy Bakker, Current Titles-European Nations Cup(2017),

In WC: App-13;MP-93; W-59*; D-11; L-23*; GF-245; GA-140 BF: 3Gold (1973,1990,1998), BEW-beat Italy 8-0 in 1978, WD-lost to Australia 1-6 in 2014, Records- Most goals in a single match-5 by Taeke Taekema vs. India in 2006; 5 by Taco van den Honert vs. Belgium in1994, Most goals in a tournament-15 by Paul Litjens in 1978.* 2 wins(1973 SF and Final) and 1 loss(1994) in tie breaker.



2.0 Germany(GER): WR-6, Coach-Stefan Kermas, Captain-Martin Haner, Current Titles-Nil,

In WC: App-13;MP-93; W-55*; D-16; L-22*; GF-227; GA-135, BF: 2 Gold (2002,2006), BEW-beat India 7-0 in 1978, WD-lost to Pakistan 1-5 in 1975, Records- Most consecutive 11 semi finals(1973 to 2010). *2 wins (1982, 2006) and 2 losses (1973, 1994) in tie breaker. West Germany (1971-1990) records merged in Germany.



3.0 Malaysia (MAS): WR-12, Coach-Roelant Oltmans, Captain-Sukri Mutalib, Current Titles-Nil,

In WC: App-7;MP-51; W-12; D-8; L-31; GF-70; GA-129 BF: 4th (1975), BEW-beat Spain 4-2 in 1982,WD-lost to Australia 0-8 in 1998, Records-Nil.



4.0 Pakistan(PAK): WR-4, Coach-Tauqeer Dar, Captain-Rizwan Senior, Current Titles- Asian Champions Trophy Champions (2018 jw),

In WC: App-12;MP-85; W-53*; D-7; L-25; GF-233; GA-135, BF: 4 Gold (1971,78,82,94), BEW-beat New Zealand 12-3 in 1982, WD-lost to England 2-5 in 2010, Records- Most Titles-4(1971, 78, 82, 94), Most Gold Medals- 3 by Akhtar Rasool in 1971, 78, 82, Youngest Gold Medalist –Shahid Ali Khan: 17 years 17 days, GK in 1982, born Dec 26, 1964, Most Team Goals in tournament-38(1982),* 2 wins(1994 SF and Final) in 1994 in tie breaker.



