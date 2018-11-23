By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: New Zealand equalised twice before Malaysia went into overdrive to beat them 4-2 in the third test at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil earlier today (Thursday).





However, the Kiwis had already won the series as they beat Malaysia 2-1 and 4-3 in the two previous test matches.



Earlier during the third and final test match, Malaysia took the lead off Razie Rahim thanks to a second minute penalty corner, but New Zealand were not to be outdone and duly equalised off Kane Russell in the 10th minute.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin then restored Malaysia’s lead when he connected with a cross in the 26th minute, but right after the restart of the fourth quarter, George Muir scored the equaliser.



And the Kiwis second goal was scored when they were playing without a goalkeeper.



Malaysia looked a little lost as 11 New Zealand players all went on the offensive, but Faizal Shaari (49th) and Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (56th) made sure of the three points by scoring when the Kiwis took out their goalkeeper for Power Play.



Malaysia and New Zealand will next head to Bhubanesawar, India for the World Cup which will be held from Nov 28-Dec16.



Coach Roelant Oltman's men are in Group D with together with European powerhouses Netherlands, Germany and Asian archrivals Pakistan.



"I am pleased with the defensive structure shown during the third and final game, but there was a lapse in concentration on our part when New Zealand scored their second goal off a rather soft attempt.



"Otherwise, these three tough test matches (against the World No 9 ranked team) have somewhat prepared us for the tough teams that we will face in Group D," said Oltmans.



Malaysia were guilty of making a couple of simple mistakes when passing and stopping the ball, but otherwise the national senior side played a much more convincing game compared to the earlier two test matches.



The national players will play a friendly against France as a final warm-up match in Bhubanesawar before a tough encounter against the Netherlands on Dec 1 (Saturday).



New Straits Times