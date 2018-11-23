

GB v Netherlands HCT2018



Great Britain were dealt their second defeat of the 2018 Champions Trophy as they lost to The Netherlands.





The world champions delivered a dominant display to keep up their 100% record in the tournament, finding the net in each quarter.



Marijn Veen began the scoring with her fourth of the tournament while Margot Zuidhof bagged a double.



Ginella Zerbo also scored the pick of the goals early in the second half to ensure her side will be in Sunday's final, while Britain lie fifth in the table with one group game remaining.



In the first meeting between the sides since the Rio 2016 final it took the Dutch just three minutes to score, Veen slotting the ball home after Amy Tennant had kept out Zerbo's initial effort.



The Reading goalkeeper was then called into action to keep out a diving Zuidhof in the 12th minute before Maria Verschoor put the ball wide after a brilliant pass from Caia van Maasakker found Zerbo down the left.



Zuidhof wouldn't be kept quiet for long though and doubled the lead in the 17th minute with a cute turn and finish.



The pressure was relentless from the world number one side though, with Sabbie Heesh firstly saving a shot from Zuidhof before she and Tennant blocked van Maasakker corners either side of half-time.



There was no stopping Zuibo's brilliant effort from the top of the circle in the 36th minute though as she rifled a shot into the goal before Zuidhof added another ten minutes later after great work down the right by Laura Nunnink.



Great Britain never gave up though and threatened the Dutch circle in the final quarter, forcing Josine Koning into three saves, while at the other end Heesh did well to keep out a final minute corner with her foot.



The match also saw Hollie Pearne-Webb win her 150th combined international cap.



Argentina will be Great Britain's opponents in their final group game, with David Ralph's side needing a win to keep their hopes of winning a bronze medal alive. You can watch that game on Saturday 24 November at 10am on BT Sport.



Great Britain 0 (0)



Netherlands 4 (2)

Veen (FG, 3); Zuidhof (FG, 17; FG, 46); Zerbo (FG, 36)



Starting XI: Tennant (GK), Unsworth, Toman, Martin, Townsend, Jones, Ansley, Bray, Pearne-Webb (C), Owsley, Costello



Subs: Evans, Robertson, Petty, Sanders, Howard, Heesh (GK), Balsdon



Great Britain Hockey media release