Ben Somerford



Presidents from Hockey State and Territory Associations gathered in Melbourne today for a Council Meeting to elect Hockey Australia (HA) Directors for three available positions.





Tracey Scott and Melanie Woosnam were re-elected as Directors. David Moroney did not get re-elected, with Colin Richardson elected in his place.



The position of President has been held by Woosnam for the past two years and will be elected by the Board at their next meeting.



Richardson joins with more than three decades’ experience in investment banking and finance and is currently Managing Director and shareholder of Investment Bank, Moelis Australia.



He has served on the Hockey New South Wales Board for the past three years, where he took up the role as Chair of their Finance Committee.



Moroney had served on the HA Board since 2017, taking up the role as Finance Director on the HA Board.



He has more than 25 years of experience as a finance executive in senior corporate roles and had held positions as a Non-Executive Director on various professional, sporting and industry bodies.



Woosnam said: “We thank David for his service to the HA Board, providing his financial expertise and knowledge throughout an ambitious time for the organisation.



“Given his vast experience in finance, strategic planning, governance and risk management, his contribution has been invaluable to the HA Board.



“We welcome Colin as a Director and are excited for his contribution given his background in banking and finance along with his vast networks and contacts.



“He has a passion for Hockey and gained valuable insight and knowledge of the issues facing the game during his time on the Hockey NSW Board.”



The Hockey Australia Board now consists of:

Tracey Belbin

Stuart Carruthers (Vice President)

Pat Hall

Juliet Haslam

Larry Maher (Vice President)

Colin Richardson

Tracey Scott

Sandra Sully

Melanie Woosnam



Hockey Australia media release