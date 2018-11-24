

©: World Sport Pics



The Scottish club season is looking forward to its last series of games before the winter break with three teams potentially vying for top spot with loads of points on offer.





Grange, pictured, could be ousted from pole position in the men`s National League 1 if either Western Wildcats or Grove Menzieshill pick up the full six points from a double header weekend.



At the moment the sides are neck-and-neck, both have 21 points with Wildcats ahead by the narrowest margin of a single goal.



Also, both trail Grange by five points, but even if either Wildcats or Grove Menzieshill pick up the required six points, their tenure could be transient as the champions still have a game in hand, and that will be against second bottom Kelburne at Glasgow Green.



But Wildcats coach Harry Dunlop still sees this weekend`s action as pivotal for the club`s aspirations.



“This weekend is of huge importance to Western Wildcats, it will determine the position of the first three teams and I am keen to go into the winter break as high up the league table as possible, our target this year being the top two and not the top four.”



On Saturday Wildcats welcome Clydesdale to their den and Dunlop will look to complete the double over the Titwood-based outfit.



At the same time Grove Menzieshill are host to bottom side Gordonians and should the Taysiders score some goals, then they would leapfrog Wildcats on goal difference on Saturday night.



Then back to Auchenhowie on Sunday for the head-to-head between Wildcats and Grove Menzieshill, and with both sides in almost identical form, this is a difficult one to predict.



Euro Hockey League media release