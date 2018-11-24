



Grange could be ousted from pole position in the men`s National League 1 if either Western Wildcats or Grove Menzieshill pick up the full six points from a double header weekend.





At the moment the sides are neck-and-neck, both have 21 points with Wildcats ahead by the narrowest margin of a single goal. Also both trail Grange by five points, but even if either Wildcats or Grove Menzieshill pick up the required six points, their tenure could be transient as the champions still have a game in hand, and that will be against second bottom Kelburne at Glasgow Green the following weekend.



But Wildcats coach Harry Dunlop still sees this weekend`s action as pivotal for the club`s aspirations.



“This weekend is of huge importance to Western Wildcats, it will determine the position of the first three teams and I am keen to go into the winter break as high up the league table as possible, our target this year being the top two and not the top four.”



On Saturday Wildcats welcome Clydesdale to their den at Auchenhowie and Dunlop will look to complete the double over the Titwood-based outfit. Only a couple of weeks ago they triumphed 2-0 at Titwood, Andrew McConnell and Matt McGinlay were on target that day.



Further Clydesdale have lapsed into inconsistency mode after a promising start, but they did record a 2-1 win over Edinburgh University last Saturday.



At the same time Grove Menzieshill are host to bottom side Gordonians and should the Taysiders score some goals, then they would leapfrog Wildcats on goal difference on Saturday night.



Then back to Auchenhowie on Sunday for the head-to-head between Wildcats and Grove Menzieshill, and with both sides in almost identical form, this is a difficult one to predict.



However, Wildcats took the points in Dundee back in October, Cameron Golden put the home side ahead but Adam MacKenzie at a penalty corner and then Rob Harwood from open play sealed the narrow 2-1 victory.



Both sides have tried and test goalscorers in their ranks, Golden, Albert Rowling, Paul Martin and Aidan McQuade from set pieces are Grove Menzieshill`s main strikers while the Wildcats can boast of Andrew McConnell, Rob Harwood and Adam MacKenzie at penalty corners.



Dunlop also mentioned Wildcats` defensive qualities in dispatches, his side have the best defensive record in the league having only conceded ten goals in their eleven outings, and that included four clean sheets, but it is only fair to say that the Dundonians rear guard are only four goals adrift of that figure.



Apart from a couple of lapses Dunlop is satisfied with the season so far.



“I am happy with the progress the squad have made this season, however losing two games after being ahead in both has been disappointing and perhaps highlights the importance of mind set and not just hockey skills if you want to get to the top of the domestic league.”



