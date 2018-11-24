



KUALA LUMPUR: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (pic) may face protests when he joins the inauguration of the hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, on Wednesday.





Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has invited the actor to attend the opening ceremony of the hockey competition but a local group are opposing Khan's presence because of his role in a 2001 movie about emperor Ashoka.



The group calling itself “Kalinga Sena” (Kalinga army), deriving its name from Odisha's ancient name, alleges the Bollywood star hurt people's sentiments in the movie “Ashoka” that depicts Ashoka's career and his bloody conquest of Kalinga.



“We’ve made preparation to throw ink on the actor's face and show him black flags at any place from the airport to the stadium.



“Our activists will remain present all along the road where Khan is likely to visit,” said a representative of Kalinga Sena.



Sixteen teams – Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, England, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Holland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Spain are competing in the event.



The Malaysian Tigers face three-time champion Holland on Dec 1 in a Group D match, before playing four-time champion Pakistan (Dec 5) and two-time winner Germany (Dec 9).



The Star of Malaysia