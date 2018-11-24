Youngsters score as hosts beat ‘possibly jet-lagged’ Argentina 5-0 in their first warm-up match





Harmanpreet Singh scored the opener for India against Argentina. file photo



The Indian hockey team geared up for the men’s World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of reigning Olympics champions Argentina in its first warm-up match here today.





Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Nilakanta Singh and Hardik Singh scored in India’s “confidence boosting” win. The first and third goals were penalty-corner conversions, while the rest were field goals.



“I think we played well in patches,” India coach Harendra Singh said. “I’m happy we scored goals. But we broke our structure and Argentina took control; it is not acceptable but the boys have understood,” he added.



“For any tournament, it is important to start on a good note and I should compliment the boys. Practice matches give you confidence. We tried a couple of things and I am happy, especially the way the midfielders created the opportunities. We always look for strikers to get us the goals but today the midfielders created the goals,” he added.



“If you see the match sheet, the players who have stepped out for the first time for the World Cup, they have scored and it gives them a lot of confidence because they scored against the Olympics champions,” he said.



Harendra said Argentina were still probably recovering from jet lag.



“I think they still haven’t recovered from the long flight and we shouldn’t write them off,” Harendra said.



India will face Spain in their second warm-up match on Sunday.



India among favourites: Spain’s coach



Spain’s head coach Frederic Soyez believes the World Cup will be evenly-contested, with more than seven teams vying for a medal. He, however, added that India would be among the favourites to lift the trophy.



World No. 8 Spain arrived in Bhubaneswar today. “I think this will be a closely-contested event with six to seven teams that are on par with each other fighting for a medal,” said Soyez. “Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and India will be good contenders for the title,” he added.



Grouped in Pool A



with Olympics champions Argentina, New Zealand and France, Spain will begin their campaign on November 29.



“We have had good preparations for this tournament. We are focused on our first game, and it is important to do well in the group stage. We played at the Kalinga Stadium last year and the atmosphere here is electrifying,” said Soyez.



China, who are grouped with England, Australia and Ireland in Pool B, also arrived today.



