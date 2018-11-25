By VINCENT OPIYO





Sikh Union's Davis Wanangwe (left) dribbles past Strathmore University's Ben Wahingo during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match on August 5, 2018 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Parklands Sports Club fell 4-1 to Festus Onyango-inspired Strathmore University Gladiators in a thrilling Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium on Saturday.





Onyango, who claimed a brace in last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Parkroad Badgers, scored a hat-trick in the game to lift his side into third on the league standings on 32 points with a game to the end of the season.



Parklands, who scored a consolation through Peter Galinga’s 45th minute field goal, have already wrapped up their season with 26 points after 22 matches.



They sit sixth on the 12-team log having posted eight wins, two draws and 12 losses this term but could go down should Nakuru Club, placed third from bottom, win their remaining two games with at least 14 goals to match Parklands’ 26 points and surpass their goal difference.



“We are getting closer to our secondary objective of finishing in the top four after today’s game,” Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said after the match. “It’s a welcome relief because we are beginning to have a proper grasp of the concepts that we’ve tried to work on.”



Edgar Makete set the students underway with a sixth minute field goal before Onyango doubled their advantage two minutes later for a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.



GALINGA ON TARGET



The Kenyan international then scored his second and Strathmore's third after finding the top of the roof with his trademark backhand on 44 minutes.



Strathmore's defence was finally breached, with Galinga reducing the deficit on 45 minutes but Onyango completed his hat-trick on 50 minutes with another field goal.



In the men’s super league at the same venue, Mariach Lobode’s 43rd minute field goal is all Kabarak University needed to down Mombasa Sports Club 1-0 and sign off the season on a high despite suffering relegation to the national league.



Kabarak, who join Wazalendo Masters as the two demoted teams, have finished bottom of the 11-team log on 17 points, one below Wazalendo, after 20 rounds.



Leaders Chase Sailors, Multimedia University and Mvita are chasing the single promotion slot to the top flight.



In the women’s Premier League, Sliders and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) battled to a one-all draw earlier on.



Dia Khimasia shot Sliders ahead on 17 minutes but her field goal was cancelled by Faith Mdogo’s strike on 49 minutes.



Sliders are fifth on the seven-team table with eight points similar to sixth placed JKUAT with a match to spare.



RESULTS



Men’s Premier League: Strathmore University 4-1 Parklands

Men’s Super League: Kabarak University 1-0 Mombasa Sports club

Men’s National League: Karate Axiom 1-4 Daystar

Women Premier League: Sliders 1-1 JKUAT



Daily Nation