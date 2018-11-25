

Clifton goalscorer Catherine Macauley goes close with another attempt. Credit Peter Smith



Beeston battled back from behind to beat leaders Surbiton 2-1 and climb into the top half of the table in the Investec Women’s Premier Division on Saturday.





Surbiton took an early lead in the third minute when Susie Catlin found the net from open play.



Beeston equalised in the 40th minute when Eloise Stenner scored from a penalty corner before Bridget Kiddle scored the winner in the same fashion in the 53rd minute.



Beeston held out to secure all three points and inflict only a second defeat of the season on Surbiton.



Holcombe kept up the pressure on leaders Surbiton with a 3-1 victory at home against the University of Birmingham.



Leah Wilkinson struck first for the home side when she found the net from a penalty corner in the 12th minute. Harriet Mitchell drew the visitors level in the 41st before Holcombe led again in the 43rd from a goal from Joanne Westwood.



Heather McEwan sealed the victory and all three points in the 58th minute after she scored from a penalty corner.



Bowdon Hightown secured their second victory of the campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Buckingham.



Sian French and Aine Curran were the goal scorers for the home side.



Elsewhere, Clifton Robinsons were 2-0 winners at home to bottom of the table Canterbury.



Goals from Claire Thomas and Catherine Macaulay were enough to clinch the points for the home team.



East Grinstead ran out 1-0 winners at home to Slough. Georgie Blackwood scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute from a penalty corner.



Investec Conference West



Swansea City’s 5-1 win at home against Exe in the Investec Women’s Conference West on Saturday saw them keep pace with leaders Stourport.



Jess Lea opened the scoring for the home side before Livvy Hoskins added a double and Amy Burton and Katrin Gierak added a goal each, while Ruby Jarman scored the only goal of the game for Exe.



Top of the league Stourport secured another win with a 1-0 victory at Trojans with Lottie Atkinson scoring the winner in the seventh minute with a goal from open play.



Elsewhere, Gloucester City produced a good performance at Barnes winning 6-0, Isca won 2-1 at home to Olton & West Warwicks and Oxford Hawks and Reading played out a 1-1 draw.



Investec Conference North



Alice Rolfe, Ashley Mainwaring and Sophie Byrne found the back of the net in Loughborough Students’ 3-0 win over Timperley to keep their unbeaten start and in the Investec Conference North.



Brooklands-Poynton climbed to third with a 2-1 win over University of Durham thanks to a double from Izzy Wray; also part thanks to Ben Rhydding and Leicester playing out a 3-3 stalemate.



Fylde edged away from the bottom two with a 3-1 win over bottom side Sutton Coldfield.



A mid-table clash between Belper and Leeds ended with the former taking all three points in a 2-1 triumph.



Investec Conference East



Hampstead & Westminster retained their place at the top of the Investec Conference East with a 3-1 win at Harleston Magpies.



Lauren Turner, Annabel Driver and Hayley Turner scored the winning goals for the away side, while Rose Winter was on the scoresheet for Harleston.



Wimbledon continued their challenge for the title and kept the pressure on Hampstead with a 5-1 win at home to Southgate.



Nicola Lloyd (2), Fiona Burnet, Millie Giglio and Eliza Brett scored the goals for the home side, while Katie Hopkisson scored a consolation for Southgate.



Elsewhere, Cambridge City performed well at St Albans winning 4-0, Horsham secured their third win of the season with a 4-2 victory at Ipswich and Sevenoaks won 2-0 at Bedford.



RESULTS:



Investec Women’s Premier Division: Bowdon Hightown 2, Buckingham 2; Clifton Robinsons 2, Canterbury 0; East Grinstead 1, Slough 0; Holcombe 3, University of Birmingham 1; Surbiton 1, Beeston 2.



Investec Conference West: Barnes 0, Gloucester City 6; Isca 2, Olton & West Warwicks 1; Oxford Hawks 1, Reading 1; Swansea 5, Exe 1; Trojans 0, Stourport 1.



Investec Conference North: Belper 2, Leeds 1; Ben Rhydding 3, Leicester 3; Sutton Coldfield 1, Fylde 3; Timperley 0, Loughborough Students 3; University of Durham 1, Brooklands-Poynton 2.



Investec Conference East: Bedford 0, Sevenoaks 2; Harleston Magpies 1, Hampstead & Westminster 3; Ipswich 2, Horsham 4; St Albans 0, Cambridge City 4; Wimbledon 5, Southgate 1.



England Hockey Board Media release