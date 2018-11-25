Sports lovers seeking to enjoy the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup here would have one more reason to celebrate the event - a food festival is being organised to serve them gastronomic delights from across the globe.





The International Food Festival will be a part of the Bhubaneswar City Festival, to be organised during the 3-week long mega sporting event from November 28 to December 16.



Leading hotels, restaurants and hotel and catering institutes have become partners of the event who will set up kiosks where their culinary ideas will satiate the food connoisseurs of the city, organisers said.



Altogether 16 nations from five continents are taking part in the World Cup and each partner will prepare four food items from one of these countries, four from Indian states and two street foods of Odisha.



“So, under one roof, visitors can taste the world cuisine, Indian delicacies and lip smacking street food of Odisha. They will really need a large platter,” said a source in the Bhubaneswar Development Authority which is organising the event in association with the state tourism department.



The food festival will be held at the IDCO Exhibition Ground at Unit III here from December 1 to December 16.



To give a unique character to the offerings at the food festival, each stall would have a state theme, a country theme and an Odia theme, the source said.



The venue will also have several selfie-points with major international monuments such as the Eiffel Tower of Paris, the Taj Mahal of Agra and the beautiful arch of 10th Century Mukteswar temple of Bhubaneswar.



Besides food, visitors at the Bhubaneswar City Festival can also enjoy songs, music and dance of reputed artistes from across the country.



The Tribune