By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Muhd Marhan Mohd Jalil is a big Toy Story fan and loves to collect characters from the hit animated feature. But as a hockey player, he’s not one that opponents can toy with.





He’s the most influential midfielder in the national team. Marhan is also noted for his tough-as-nails character after enduring the pain of a serious ankle injury two years ago.



The Muar-born Marhanalmost gave up hockey after he was sidelined for four months after suffering the injury in the second leg of the TNB Cup semi-final match against Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC).



The Sapura skipper had to miss two tournaments in 2016 – the Australian Hockey League and the Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan.



Marhan, admired for his industry on the field, revealed he not only suffered a fracture but also had two muscle tears in his ankle.



“The injury was a blow to my hockey career as I thought that I’ll never play again for the national team,” recalled Marhan.







“It took me four months to recover but I never gave up as I still have the desire to play for the country. Hockey is in my blood and I want to play for Malaysia as long as I can.”



Marhan’s strength of character was tested again after he fractured his toe in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in March.



In the match against Argentina, Marhan was trying to save a powerful drag flick from penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat when the ball hit his toe.



Marhan was out of action for more than a month and missed the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in April.



“Injuries ended the careers of many national players. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that I will stay injury-free for the World Cup,” said Marhan.



Boasting 231 international caps, Marhan has played against all the top European teams in tournaments.



Marhan said Malaysia face a daunting challenge in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, with former world champions Holland and Germany in theirgroup. The other team in Group D is Pakistan.



“We need a good start in the opening match against Holland on Dec 1.



“We’re progressing well for the World Cup after defeating a higher-ranked New Zealand 4-2 in our third Test match (at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday).



To relax and unwind after a hard day’s training, Marhan has his Toy Story characters to keep his sense of fun alive.



“When I’m free, I spend my time collecting Toy Story characters.



“I already have more than 100 of them. I just love them all.”



Call that a kids’ hobby but it’s sure keeping Marhan animated on the pitch.



The Star of Malaysia