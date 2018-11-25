By Aftar Singh







Roelant Oltmans has 29 years coaching experience and guided the Holland women’s team to the 1990 World Cup in Sydney. He then took over the Dutch men’s team and led them to the 1996 Olympic gold in Atlanta and also the 1998 World Cup in Utrecht, Holland.





Oltmans also coached Pakistan from 2003-2004, India(2013-2017) before taking over as Malaysia coach.



Starsport’s Aftar Singh sat down with the 64-year-old Dutchman to talk about the upcoming World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.



Q: Why do you like to coach the Asian teams?



A: I always get approached by Asian countries. And with my experience in coaching, I always say yes to Asian teams. I love the Asian countries and also their cultures. I’m happy coaching in Asia.



Q: Pakistan were the last Asian team to win the World Cup in Sydney in 1994. Why are Asian countries finding it difficult to win the World Cup since then?



A: One of the biggest problems with Asian teams is their development programmes and competitions structure. In Europe and Australia, children start playing hockey at an early age – at five. But in Asia, the children only startat the age of 10. If you start playing at five, by the time you reach 10 you will be able to learn the skills well.



In Europe, players are already used to playing a lot of matches at an early age but in Asia, there is a lack of match exposure for young players. The players must play more together as a team rather than individually.



Q: What are the main strengths of the Asian teams?



A: The Asian players are skilful and agile. They are small-sized but they’re fast in making a turn to open up the game. They must use this strength and weapon to beat their opponents. The Asian players, however, like to run with the ball more compared to the European teams as they make more passes than run with the ball. In hockey, you must know when to run with the ball and when to make a pass.



Q: After the success at the Utrecht World Cup, you switched from hockey to football and then back to hockey. Why didn’t you stick with football?



A: After the achievement at the Utrecht World Cup, I was the general manager of NAC Breda, a Division One football club. I really enjoyed certain aspects of football. But in Holland, football fans can be really difficult at times as they threaten you and your family. And that’s what you don’t want to face. That’s why I did not continue with football.



Q: In the recent Asian Games, Malaysia wasted the chance to qualify for the Olympics, squandering a 5-2 lead against Japan in the final and then losing the shootout. Why did that happen?



A: We had a discussion with the players about how to win a game and we definitely don’t want to repeat the mistake in the World Cup. Two things are very important in a tournament – game management and tournament management.



The players must learn how to gauge the game. When we’re leading, the players must make sure they stay in the lead by having more ball possession. And when we are trailing, they must be able to fight for the ball and create chances to win the match.



The Star of Malaysia