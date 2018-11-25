

GB v Argentina HCT2018



Great Britain will face Japan in the battle for fifth place at the 2018 Champions Trophy after a narrow loss to Argentina.





Victoria Sauze’s early strike was enough to secure victory for the South American side, meaning they qualify for the bronze medal game.



Sarah Jones came closest to scoring for David Ralph’s side, seeing a fierce shot brilliantly saved, but it was another day of frustration as they couldn’t break through a stubborn Argentinean side.



Despite the final score, Ralph was left feeling positive after an improved showing.



"It was an intense game against a high quality Argentina team," he reflected.



"While we are disappointed with the result we feel we performed well tonight but unfortunately couldn't turn it into a positive result.



"Now we prepare for Japan, which will be another tough game for us but that's why this is a great learning experience."



Needing to win by two goals or more to keep their chances of a medal alive, Great Britain succumbed to a nightmare start as Sauze pounced in the second minute after Sophie Bray had done well to initially block an Argentina corner.



In response, Amy Costello drilled a corner just wide after Giselle Ansley had forced Belen Succi into a block, before Jones drew a world class save from the Argentinean ‘keeper in the 24th minute.



At the other end Lucina von der Heyde, Maria Granatto and Delfina Merino all saw efforts narrowly miss the target while Sabbie Heesh reacted well to keep out an Agustina Habif corner in the final minute of the first half.



The third quarter was a tight and nervy affair, with neither side creating any clear-cut chances, while in the final quarter - despite employing a kicking back for the final seven minutes - GB couldn’t force an equaliser.



Great Britain will play Japan in the 5th/6th play-off on Sunday 25 November at 0600GMT, a game you can watch live on BT Sport.



Great Britain 0 (0)



Argentina 1 (1)

Sauze (PC, 2)



Starting XI: Heesh (GK), Unsworth, Evans, Toman, Townsend, Sanders, Ansley, Bray, Pearne-Webb (C), Owsley, Balsdon



Subs: Tennant (GK), Martin, Robertson, Petty, Howard, Jones, Costello



Great Britain Hockey media release