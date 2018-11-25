Alexie Beovich







Despite falling 3-1 to Japan in Changzhou, China on Saturday night, the Hockeyroos have qualified for Sunday's Champions Trophy Final against the Netherlands.





The Netherlands defeated China 2-1 on Saturday night which allowed the Hockeyroos to lock in their spot in the 2018 Champions Trophy Final on Sunday, 25 November.



Australia, ranked third in the world, will take on world number one Netherlands at 9:30pm (AEDT) on Sunday night live on Kayosports.com.au.



The Hockeyroos will be looking to make up for Tuesday's loss, where they were defeated 3-0 by the Dutch side.



Prior to this week's clash, Australia last played the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup Semi-Final where the Hockeyroos lost 3-1 in shootouts after being tied 1-1 at full time.



Australia have won two of their five Champions Trophy matches and drew against China on Thursday night.



The Netherlands have won all five of their matches at the 2018 Champions Trophy.



Early goals to Japan’s Yuri Nagai and Yukari Mano put Australia on the back foot early in Saturday’s clash and a third unanswered goal to Minami Shimizu in the third term all but guaranteed the Japanese victory.



The Hockeyroos battled to get back into the match, creating a number of scoring opportunities, but were unable to break through Japan’s strong defence until final minutes of the match.



Western Australian newcomer, Penny Squibb, made the breakthrough for Australia from a penalty corner in the 54th minute for her first international goal.



Spirited performances from Hayley Padget, Kalindi Commerford and Stephanie Kershaw were notable in the two goal loss. Kershaw’s trademark bursts of speed were on display throughout the day while Padget and Commerford worked hard to get Australia into the attacking circle.



The loss means that Australia must now wait for the result of the Netherlands v China match to determine their fate. A Netherlands victory means that the Hockeyroos will play the Dutch in Sunday’s Champions Trophy Final but a Chinese win or draw will mean Australia misses out.



Japan opened the scoring through Nagai in the third minute of the match when she found some space in the circle and nailed a shot into the net.



Australia tried to respond through Jodie Kenny a few moments later but her strike was deflected wide, a sign of how Japan's defence was going to perform throughout the match.



The Hockeyroos took the first Penalty Corner of the match in the sixth minute, Maddy Fitzpatrick's shot was stopped by the first runner which allowed for a Japanese counterattack.



Japan was able to run the ball the entire length of the pitch where Mano was able to find a gap and nail the field goal.



Australia almost reduced the gap on the quarter-time hooter when Edwina Bone received a pass in the circle which created a scoring opportunity, however her shot flew wide of the post.



In the dying moments of the first half, Kershaw showed off her pace and ran the ball down the entire pitch but her attack was cut off by the persistent Japanese defenders.



Japan's Shimizu was able to score her first goal of the tournament when she nailed a field goal off a deflection. The goal was referred to the third umpire over a suspected back stick but ultimately the decision was upheld and Australia lost their referral.



Multiple fourth term Penalty Corners saw Fitzpatrick and Padget almost hit the scoreboard but it was Squibb who finally broke through. She was able to convert Australia's first Penalty Corner for the tournament, finding the back of the net for her first international goal.



Australia was unable to make up the required ground in the remaining minutes and fell 3-1 to Japan.



Australia 1 (Squibb 54')

Japan 3 (Nagai 3', Mano 8' Shimizu 45')



Hockey Australia media release