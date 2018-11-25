Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Wanglibao Hockey Champions Trophy Changzhou Wujin 2018 - Finals

Published on Sunday, 25 November 2018 09:00 | Hits: 43
View Comments

Changzhou (CHN)

Results 24 November

JPN v AUS (RR)     3 - 1
NED v CHN (RR)     2 - 1
GBR v ARG (RR)     0 - 1

Fixtures 25 November (GMT +8)

JPN v GBR (5th/6th Place)   1 - 2
ARG v CHN (3rd/4th Place)   6 - 0
18:30     NED v AUS (Final)

Final Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 5 5 0 0 15 2 13 15
2 Australia 5 2 1 2 5 7 -2 7
3 Argentina 5 2 0 3 6 7 -1 6
4 China 5 1 3 1 5 4 1 6
5 Japan 5 1 2 2 6 10 -4 5
6 Great Britain 5 0 2 3 4 11 -7 2

Final standings
1. Netherlands or Australia
2. Netherlands or Australia
3. Argentina
4. China
5. Great Britain
6. Japan

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.