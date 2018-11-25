Wanglibao Hockey Champions Trophy Changzhou Wujin 2018 - Finals
Changzhou (CHN)
Results 24 November
JPN v AUS (RR) 3 - 1
NED v CHN (RR) 2 - 1
GBR v ARG (RR) 0 - 1
Fixtures 25 November (GMT +8)
JPN v GBR (5th/6th Place) 1 - 2
ARG v CHN (3rd/4th Place) 6 - 0
18:30 NED v AUS (Final)
Final Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|2
|13
|15
|2
|Australia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|3
|Argentina
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|4
|China
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|5
|Japan
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|6
|Great Britain
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|2
Final standings
1. Netherlands or Australia
2. Netherlands or Australia
3. Argentina
4. China
5. Great Britain
6. Japan