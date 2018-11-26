Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Matador HC impress in Perth FHE Cup debut

Published on Monday, 26 November 2018 10:00
PIC: Matador Hockey Club players and officials.

KUALA LUMPUR: Matador Hockey Club from Malaysia finished fifth out of 10 teams at the U-16 FHE Cup in Perth recently.



Coached by Olympians Sarjit Singh and Maninderjit Singh, the Under-16 boys won five matches, drew one and lost one -- but failed to qualify for the semi-finals on goals average.

RESULTS: Japan 2 Matador HC 1, Matador HC 2 Western Australia Regional 1, Matador HC 2 Southern River 0, Matador HC 2 Western Australia Grey 1, Matador HC 1 Cirello 0, Matador HC 1 Penang 1, Matador HC 4 Western Australia White 1.

HISTORY: The FHE Cup started in Australia as a junior event in 2007. To this day we still honour the pledge, a pledge to allow younger players to experience hockey on an international and professional stage. The FHE Cup is focused around the under 16 tournament which is held on an international class water based turf.

STANDINGS
1. SSWA BOYS
2. JAPAN
3. WA GREY
4. MAJULAH
5. MATADOR
6. WA WHITE
7. CIRIELLO
8. PENANG
9. SOUTHERN RIVER
10. WA REGIONAL

