USIU Noella Becca(l) and Kenyatta University Berlynder Kulundu fight for the ball. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Kenyatta University students also secured return to women's top tier.



Kenyatta University (KU) Titans are the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women's Super League champions.





Yesterday, Titans edged their Multimedia University (MMU) counterparts 1-0 to win the trophy in the newly introduced women's second tier and also seal their place in women's Premier League next season.



KU were among four sides that were relegated last season to form the Super League alongside newcomers Lakers, Nakuru and Wolverines.



Determined to play top flight hockey in 2019, Titans put up a brilliant show throughout the season winning in seven matches, drawn four and lost once to top the league standings with 25 points.



Monique Kitui scored KU's all-important goal to register their seventh victory of the season. Titans coach Moses Kagochi said his charges had achieved their objectives.



"We set out to improve with each game and I can confidently said we have achieved our purpose. The girls were willing to learn throughout the season, they gave their all and the trophy and a return to the Premier League are the culmination of our efforts," Kagochi said.



Going forward, Kagochi said they will be looking to become better as they play tougher sides in the top tier.



"It will be a learning process for most of my players who will be featuring in the Premier League for the first time but they have promised to keep working hard."



"I want to improve on structures of the game, so my players can grow in the game. We only lost one match and learnt from the mistakes."



Lakers, who were KU's major threat, have 19 points same as fellow debutants Wolverines, who enjoy a superior goal difference in second place.



However, the lakeside players have an opportunity to battle for a second place finish when they take on Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) in their last encounter.



In men's Super League, MMU yesterday remained on course to earning a promotion to the Premier League after thumping (MSC) men at City Park.



With the victory, MMU reduced the point gap between them and league leaders Chase Sailors to one point.



Sailors, who are seeking a return to the Premier League, top the log with 42 points from 18 matches while MMU have 41 from 17 outings.



Frank Alusa, Mike Mboya and Duke Mabogi scored one goal each for MMU while Elvis Letting netted MSC's loan goal.



Despite taking the lead in the 19th minute, the visitors could only hold on until the 36th minute when the students leveled matters through Alusa.



