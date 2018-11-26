By AYUMBA AYODI





Police midfielder Willis Okeyo (left) vies for the ball with Nairobi Simba's Fidelis Okello during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on November 25, 2018. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP



United States International University (USIU) Sunday left it late to stun Greensharks 1-0 at City Park and avoid relegation from the men's hockey Premier League.





John Kabuu's cracker with two minutes left was all the students required to move to safety.



Second-placed Kenya Police kept their title hopes alive with a slim 1-0 win over stubborn Nairobi Simba in the other match played at the same venue.



Simbas' defence marshalled by legendary Inderjit "Coolly " Matharu finally wilted to Police's flurry of attacks when Calvins Kanu put the ball behind the net with seven minutes to go.



The victory pushed the wasteful USIU up one place to sixth with 27 points.



Interestingly, USIU and Nairobi Simba clash in their final duel of the season on Wednesday.



Nairobi Simba, who remain seventh with 23 points, must win to avoid relegation.



Police's victory saw them tie with table toppers Butali Sugar on 54 points.



While Butali - who enjoy a better goal difference - have two matches left, Police have three including their season-ender with the leaders.



An elated USIU coach Tom Olal said they will now have to work on their scoring after missing a glut of chances to kill the game.



"Scoring is not by chance but the commitment has to be there. We must want it and strive to get it," said Olal, who hailed his charges for the vital win.



Greensharks coach Nixon Nyaganga bemoaned a bad end to the season that jeopardised their chances of finishing in the top three.



Greensharks, who are placed fourth with 29 points, are through with the league. They have eight wins, five draws and nine losses.



Nyaganga's charges might drop further based on how Wazalendo will perform in their last two matches. Wazalendo are fifth with 29 points.



Daily Nation