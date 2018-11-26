



Grange`s position at the top of Men’s National League 1 is still intact. Western Wildcats were unable to make any real inroads into the lead after a draw with Clydesdale while Grove Menzieshill have advanced to within two points after beating Gordonians.





Wildcats fell short in their attempt to overhaul Grange at the top of National League 1 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Clydesdale at Auchenhowie.



In the opening minutes of the match, defender David Bond donated the ball to Struan Walker and the Clydesdale striker gratefully buried the ball into the bottom corner of the net for the opener.



Clydesdale continued to dominate proceedings and further chances fell to Walker and Aidan Black but Wildcats` former international keeper Gavin Sommerville was equal to the task. Wildcats` sole chance fell to Andrew McConnell at a set piece but his effort was blocked.



Perhaps against the run of play Wildcats gained a lifeline when Rhury Smith`s pass was craftily deflected into the net by Fraser Calder for the equaliser.



Wildcats looked livelier in the second half and Clydesdale keeper Sean Mahoney made an outstanding save from a penalty corner flick by McConnell.



Clydesdale then had the chance to take the points, a good run by Walker set up three penalty corners but they came to nothing. Then the Titwood-based side were awarded a penalty but Andrew Allan`s spot effort was brilliantly saved by Sommerville.



In a frantic finish both sides strove for the winner but a share of the points was the final outcome.



Meanwhile, Grove Menzieshill emerged as the nearest challengers to Grange with a staggering 21-0 win over bottom side Gordonians. The Taysiders are now only two points behind the champions and could go top if they can see off Wildcats at Auchenhowie.



Cameron Golden notched a double hat-trick, brother Jamie got three, while there were also hat-tricks for Cyril Varghese and Paul Martin, and Albert Rowling picked up a double.



Scottish Hockey Union media release