



Three Rock Rovers completed their pre-Christmas outdoor schedule on the national stage with a 3-1 win over Annadale to advance in the Irish Senior Cup.





The competition was one of six trophies they won last season and they did all the damage in the second half with Harry Morris scoring either side of a Mark English effort for a 3-0 lead before Dale got one back.



They did so without Irish international trio Mitch Darling, Daragh Walsh and Luke Madeley who were en route to Bhubaneswar for the World Cup at the time.



The win puts Rovers through to the last eight of the competition with a very busy couple of months ahead.



In the New Year, they still have 13 league games to play as well as the Irish Senior Cup quarter-final, the EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I and the Euro Hockey League KO16 in Eindhoven at Easter.



For now, their focus goes into regional competitions. On Sunday, they won 5-1 against Kilkenny to reach the final of the regional Neville Cup – another title they are defending.



They play in another regional cup, the Mills Cup, next weekend against Clontarf before starting their Leinster indoor campaign.



Euro Hockey League media release