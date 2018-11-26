

Catholic Institute’s Christine O’Shea. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Christine O’Shea’s 20th minute goal saw Limerick’s Catholic Institute end the weekend as the only side in the women’s EY Hockey League with a 100% record of the four that existed on Friday.





EYHL Division 2 round-up



She deflected in Rosie Pratt’s corner shot for the only goal of the game against Monkstown at Rathdown. It came soon after Roisin Upton had hit the post.



Town did have Christine Quinlan in their line-up and she produced some excellent raking passes to try and get them going. And, after a series of corners, they did have the ball in the goal via Sadhbh Hoban-Logan but it was beaten by the whistle for a corner instead.



The win puts Insta on 12 points from their three games while Monkstown’s losing bonus point means they are on 13 but with a game extra played.



The duo have six points over the chasers with Dungannon in third courtesy of their 2-0 win over Lurgan. Leanne Cassells opened the scoring before skipper Karen Elliott earn the Co Tyrone side their first win.



In Pool B, the top two shared the laurels at Whitechurch Park with Corinthian and Queen’s ending 1-1. Rebecca Quinn had the Ulster students in front in the sixth minute before Lynne Pomeroy equalised with 20 minutes gone.



Queen’s are on 14 points after 14 games with Corinthian on 10 points but with a game in hand in December against UCC.



Trinity reignited their campaign as they came back from a goal down against UCC to win 3-1. Aoife Collins broke the deadlock after a quick move down the right wing.



Ailish Long managed to squeeze home a shot for 1-1 at the quarter-time break. It stayed that way for the next two quarters with Susie Osborne scoring from a corner and a Long shot then found its way in for the third. Trinity host Greenfields in their fourth group game on December 8.



EYHL Division 2

Pool A: Corinthian 1 (L Pomeroy) Queen’s 1 (R Quinn); Trinity 3 (A Long 2, S Osborne) UCC 1 (A Collins)

Pool B: Dungannon 2 (L Cassells, G Mulligan) Lurgan 0; Monkstown 0 Catholic Institute 1 (C O’Shea)



