Pegasus will hold a two-point advantage at the head of the women’s EY Hockey League until February as their late 3-1 win over Muckross saw them steal a march on rivals Loreto.





Alex Speers was once again the key player, closing out an excellent first half of the season with a brace. She opened the scoring at Muckross Park but the bottom-placed side proved a stubborn opponent, getting back on terms via Sarah O’Loughlin.



It remained 1-1 until 10 minutes from the end when Speers got her second, bringing her tally to seven so far. Michelle Harvey then finished off a counter-attack, sealing a seventh win from eight thus far.



For Loreto, they came into the weekend ahead of Pegs on goal difference and were seconds away from keeping it that way until they were stunned late in the game by Pembroke in a 2-2 draw at Grange Road, Hayley O’Donnell scoring a final hooter slap-shot.



Sarah Clarke’s piledriver and a Siofra O’Brien strike had the Beaufort side in great shape but Pembroke have also been on a good run of form. Laura Noble’s third goal in two games gave them a lifeline before O’Donnell – donning the kicking-back’s bib – fired home the leveller.



Ards picked up their second point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Railway Union, Caroline Adams and Kate McKenna trading scorers. It leaves Ards in ninth and Railway in eighth but seven points better off.



Cork Harlequins landed a fourth win of the campaign when they beat UCD 2-0 at Belfield with Michelle Barry and Yvonne O’Byrne on the mark. They end 2018 in fifth place.



Belfast Harlequins and Old Alex also ended 1-1, leaving them sixth and seventh respectively. The women’s EYHL returns in the new year on February 2, 2019.



In EYHL Division 2, Catholic Institute were the only one of four teams with perfect records before the weekend to remain that way. They beat Monkstown 1-0 courtesy of a Christine O’Shea touch in the 20th minute.



Town remain top of Pool B but have played an extra game than the Limerick side. Dungannon’s 2-0 win over Lurgan gets them back in the frame for a playoff spot.



In Pool A, Corinthian and Queen’s drew 1-1, a result that ended both of their winning runs. Queen’s remain top on 14 points with Corinthian on 10 with a game in hand. Trinity reignited their challenge with a 3-1 win over UCC – they play Greenfields next on December 8.



EY Hockey League: Ards 1 (C Adams) Railway Union 1 (K McKenna); Belfast Harlequins 1 (G Frazer) Old Alex 1 (A Connery); Loreto 2 (S Clarke, S O’Brien) Pembroke 2 (L Noble, H O’Donnell); Muckross 1 (S O’Loughlin) Pegasus 3 (A Speers 2, M Harvey); UCD 0 Cork Harlequins 2 (M Barry, Y O’Byrne)



EYHL Division 2



Pool A: Corinthian 1 (L Pomeroy) Queen’s 1 (R Quinn); Trinity 3 (A Long 2, S Osborne) UCC 1 (A Collins)



Pool B: Dungannon 2 (L Cassells, G Mulligan) Lurgan 0; Monkstown 0 Catholic Institute 1 (C O’Shea)



Day 8 extended reports



Loreto 2 (S Clarke, S O’Brien) Pembroke 2 (L Noble, H O’Donnell)



Hayley O’Donnell fired in a last second penalty corner slap-shot to end Loreto’s winning streak, earning Pembroke a strong draw. They had trailed 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining but produced an excellent fightback to keep their own good run rolling.



A brilliant one-two from Grace McLoughlin and Sarah Torrans resulted in the day’s first penalty corner from which Sarah Clarke thumped home for an early lead.



Pembroke were not set to lie down, though, and won two corners of their own in an end-to-end first quarter while Liz Murphy pulled off the pick of the saves before half-time. It remained 1-0 through the third quarter before Siofra O’Brien latched onto a misread aerial from the back from Hannah Matthews, making it 2-0.



Laura Noble grasped her fourth goal of the campaign to get the game back in the mix and Pembroke threw everything at the last few minutes and O’Donnell – wearing the kicking-back’s bib – took their chance when it came. For Loreto, Nicci Daly made a cameo on her return from the US.



Muckross 1 (S O’Loughlin) Pegasus 3 (A Speers 2, M Harvey)



Alex Speers and Michelle Harvey both struck in the last 10 minutes at Muckross Park to grab the Christmas number one spot for Pegasus, eventually seeing off the ever-improving Muckross.



The Dubliners got off to a good start with Sophie Barnwell’s incision causing a threat and they won the first corner which Megan Todd produced a good double save from.



But they were caught cold by a counter from that corner, a long ball finding Speers in the Muckross D and she made no mistake in the 11thminute. Pegs stepped it up in the second, forcing a couple of corner saves from Rachel Barnett.



Muckross equalised, though, from a long corner that is worked around the circle to Sarah O’Loughlin who buried the chance, making it 1-1 at the end of a breathless first half.



It continued in that manner in the second with Emma Mathews charging down a corner while Niamh Gowing was just beaten in a race to the ball by Todd. Sarah McAuley and Laura Hanlon were required to keep it all square at 1-1 at the end of a frantic third quarter.



Muckross kept out another couple of corners but the key Pegs goal came in the 60th minute when Speers netted her second of the game and seventh of the campaign from a set piece.



Two minutes later, the die was cast as another lightning attack ended with Harvey making it 3-1. The pace dropped markedly as Pegasus played keep ball, closing out their seventh win of the season to date.



UCD 0 Cork Harlequins 2 (M Barry, Y O’Byrne)



Cork Harlequins made it three wins in four outings as they raided Belfield for the points for the second successive season.



The students were without Lena Tice and Bethany Barr – with Hannah McLoughlin returning – for the tie and they fell behind when Michelle Barry opened the scoring from the Cork side’s second penalty corner in the 16th minute, cleaning up after Cliodhna Sargent’s initial shot.



The second quarter saw both sides with chances, Quins shooting a corner wide. Ava Beatty’s superb effort was saved by Becky Maye while Barry had an equally good effort denied by Clodagh Cassin.



Lorna Bateman – who came on between the posts at half-time –kept out an Ellen Curran shot at the end of a weaving run while Sargent and Emma Barber were excellent in defence. Yvonne O’Byrne got on the end of Caoimhe Perdue’s bobbling ball in the D to make it 2-0 in the 48thminute.



And it remained that way through the closing quarter despite Niamh Carey’s threat and Sophie Thomas’s cracking reverse which Bateman saved.



Ards 1 (C Adams) Railway Union 1 (K McKenna)



Ards picked up their second point of the season to go into the winter break on two, one clear of Muckross, as they tied with Railway Union at Londonderry Park.



Three Railway corners on the first quarter hooter came to nothing while Ards were defending well with Naomi Grundie marshalling the circle well. Early pressure in the second half saw Ali Carson’s shot on goal lead to a penalty corner which Caroline Adams scored for her third of the season.



They then had a golden chance to go further ahead when they won a stroke on the counter but Beck Weir saw her effort blocked by Carolyn Crampton who also kept out Francesca Brown.



The Dubliners, though, got back on terms in the closing quarter from play via Kate McKenna and then had a series of penalty corners but could not break through.



Belfast Harlequins 1 (G Frazer) Old Alex 1 (A Connery)



At Deramore, a brilliant second-half equaliser from Gemma Frazer secured Belfast Harlequins a 1-1 draw with Old Alex but the result leaves Davy Frazer's side still outside the play-off places.



Former Ireland player Aine Connery put the Dublin side in front in the 29th minute with a sweetly struck backhand shot after her side had edged the opening exchanges. But Frazer rescued Quins a point when she scored a terrific individual goal in the 44th minute, drifting in from the left to fire home a fierce shot from the top of the circle.



But the hosts were left ruing the fact they were unable to convert any of their seven penalty corners although Ireland World Cup star Lizzie Colvin was denied by a full length save from Pamela Smithwick from one of their few shots on target.



Alex deserved their draw though and, in fact, could have taken home all three points had Erika Hinkson's shot, after a great run down the left, been centimetres lower instead of hitting the junction of post and crossbar late on.



Belfast end the pre-Christmas schedule in sixth place, two points off third placed UCD. Alex are on 10 points, a good return following their promotion up the EYHL for the first time.



EYHL Division 2 round-up



Christine O’Shea’s 20th minute goal saw Limerick’s Catholic Institute end the weekend as the only side in the women’s EY Hockey League with a 100% record of the four that existed on Friday.



She deflected in Rosie Pratt’s corner shot for the only goal of the game against Monkstown at Rathdown. It came soon after Roisin Upton had hit the post.



Town did have Christine Quinlan in their line-up and she produced some excellent raking passes to try and get them going. And, after a series of corners, they did have the ball in the goal via Sadhbh Hoban-Logan but it was beaten by the whistle for a corner instead.



The win puts Insta on 12 points from their three games while Monkstown’s losing bonus point means they are on 13 but with a game extra played.



The duo have six points over the chasers with Dungannon in third courtesy of their 2-0 win over Lurgan. Leanne Cassells opened the scoring before skipper Karen Elliott earn the Co Tyrone side their first win.



In Pool B, the top two shared the laurels at Whitechurch Park with Corinthian and Queen’s ending 1-1. Rebecca Quinn had the Ulster students in front in the sixth minute before Lynne Pomeroy equalised with 20 minutes gone.



Queen’s are on 14 points after 14 games with Corinthian on 10 points but with a game in hand in December against UCC.



Trinity reignited their campaign as they came back from a goal down against UCC to win 3-1. Aoife Collins broke the deadlock after a quick move down the right wing.



Ailish Long managed to squeeze home a shot for 1-1 at the quarter-time break. It stayed that way for the next two quarters with Susie Osborne scoring from a corner and a Long shot then found its way in for the third. Trinity host Greenfields in their fourth group game on December 8.



Irish Hockey Association media release