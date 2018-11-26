

Beeston scorer Nick Park in action against Surbiton. Credit David Kissman



Beeston came from behind to win 4-3 at Surbiton and inflict a first defeat of the season on the league leaders in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Surbiton took the lead in the 32nd minute when Alan Forsyth scored his first of the day from open play.



William Marshall made it 2-0 in the 44th minute from a penalty corner before Richard Lawrence hit back via a penalty stoke in the 52nd minute for the away side.



Alan Forsyth then added his second for the home team in the 58th to make the score 3-1 going in to the final ten minutes.



But Henry Croft netted for Beeston on the hour mark before James Albery and Nick Park both scored in the 63rd to seal victory for the visitors.



Hampstead and Westminster kept the pressure on leaders Surbiton with a 2-0 victory at home to the University of Exeter.



Richard Smith opened the scoring in the tenth minute before Sam French clinched the victory with a goal in the 64thminute.



Holcombe secured a 2-1 win at home against Wimbledon.



Nicholas Bandurak opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Daniel Webster made it 2-0 in the 15th, while Ed Horler scored the only goal for Wimbledon.



Elsewhere, Brooklands Manchester University ran out 2-1 winners at home to Reading.



Mike Shaw and Alex Humphreys were on the scoresheet for the home side, while Ciaran O’Connell scored for Reading.



Sevenoaks and East Grinstead played out a 2-2 draw. Duncan Parnis and Edward Matts scored the goals for Sevenoaks and Simon Faulkner scored a brace for East Grinstead with both his goals coming from penalty corners.



Men’s Conference North



The University of Durham secured an 8-1 victory at home to Preston in the Men’s Conference North on Sunday, maintaining the pressure at the top of the table.



Max van Laak (3), Daniel Edwards (2), Benedict Park, James Sookias and Ross Vides were all on the scoresheet for the home side, while Steve Masterson scored a consolation for Preston.



Leaders Bowdon Hightown had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the University of Nottingham. Imre Gerrits gave the home side the lead on 38 minutes before Ben White levelled on 56 minutes for Bowdon.



Leeds were 4-1 winners at Belper, Nathan Hill, David Swarbrick, Harry Lankfer and Martin Sutherland scored the goals for the away side.



Sam Dixon was on the scoresheet for Belper after finding the net in the 49th minute from a penalty corner.



Elsewhere, Doncaster won 6-2 at home to Alderley Edge, and Loughborough Students and Sheffield Hallam played out a 1-1 draw.



Men’s Conference East



Matt Daly scored four goals as Teddington won 5-4 at Old Loughtonians in the Men’s Conference East.



Andrew Pett was the other goal scorer for the away side, while Mitchell Jones, Andrew McGregor, Michal Nowakowski and Atunrolaou Ashaye were on the scoresheet for Old Loughtonians.



Richmond sealed victory with the last play of the game as they ran out 4-3 winners at City of Peterborough.



Ross Ambler, Jordan Heald and Sam Blunt scored the goals for the home side.



Karan Sofat (2) and Marcus Howard scored for Richmond before Jordan Hussell scored a dramatic winner in the 70th minute from a penalty corner.



Elsewhere, Old Georgians ran out 4-0 winners at home to Southgate, Brighton & Hove won 3-2 at Oxted, and Canterbury versus Cambridge City ended 1-1.



Men’s Conference West



Havant leapfrogged the University of Birmingham in to second place with a 3-1 victory at home in the Men’s Conference West.



Miguel Rodrigues gave the home side the lead in the ninth minute before Federico Bertoni made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.



Cuthbert Shepherd hit back for the University of Birmingham but Bertoni added his second in the 68th to seal victory.



Olton & West Warwicks remain top of the table after a 4-3 victory at home to Oxford Hawks.



Peter Jackson (2), Harry Sherlock and Edwin Walters were on the scoresheet for the home side, While Andy Watts (2) and Matthew Wood both scored for Oxford.



Elsewhere, Team Bath Buccaneers won 2-0 at Isca, Chichester were 2-1 winners at Cardiff & Met and the University of Bristol beat Fareham 3-2.



RESULTS:



Men’s Hockey League



Premier Division: Brooklands Manchester University 2, Reading 1; Hampstead & Westminster 2, University of Exeter 0; Holcombe 2, Wimbledon 1; Sevenoaks 2, East Grinstead 2; Surbiton 3, Beeston 4.



Conference North: Belper 1, Leeds 4; Doncaster 6, Alderley Edge 2; Loughborough Students 1, Sheffield Hallam 1; University of Durham 8, Preston 1; University of Nottingham 1, Bowdon 1.



Conference East: Canterbury 1, Cambridge City 1; City of Peterborough 3, Richmond 4; Old Georgians 4, Southgate 0; Old Loughtonians 4, Teddington 5; Oxted 2, Brighton & Hove 3.



Conference West: Cardiff & Met 1, Chichester 2; Fareham 2, University of Bristol 3; Havant 3, University of Birmingham 1; Isca 0, Team Bath Buccaneers 2; Olton & West Warwicks 4, Oxford Hawks 3.



England Hockey Board Media release